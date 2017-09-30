Woodshock is the Rare Drug Movie That Suggests What It’s Actually Like to Do Drugs

Please accept what follows as a considered statement, arrived at through observation and experience, and not as film-review hype or boilerplate: Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy’s Woodshock is the rare drug movie that, as you watch it, if you surrender to it, stirs the sensations of having taken drugs. I’m not insisting that this moody art-house Kirsten Dunst picture is “Melancholia on acid!” or calling it a trip or anything. Let’s be precise. It’s a potent evocation of pot, of your mind in a stoned stupor, of your eyes glazing over as the light around you becomes entrancing. Not much happens in most of its scenes, but there’s much for the patient or the high to get caught up in. I spent much of the running time happily puzzling over the complex reflections and refractions of light onscreen, wondering in individual moments, as her character sleeps and grieves, whether we were watching Dunst through a mirror, or through panes of glass, or through a hazy funhouse of both.

Woodshock follows The Virgin Suicides and The Beguiled as the third entry in a film series celebrating Dunstian lassitude, though here the actress mostly is alone in the frame, isolated rather than caught up in intensely intimate community. In T-shirts and jeans, Dunst’s character, Theresa, rolls reefer, licks the paper, blazes up and then wanders the ranch house where her sick mother has recently died, with Theresa’s help, in something of an assisted matricide situation. In the first moments, the mother lays in bed in a daze, and Theresa passes her a joint laced with some unidentified poison. Theresa tells her that what will happen next will hurt, but whether the mother understands what she’s been offered is for you to work out.