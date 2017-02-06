10 Bands That Should Make a Comeback in 2017

EXPAND Come on, Gwen, get the band back together. Lorie Shaull

Often, we find ourselves reminiscing, overwhelmed by intense feelings of nostalgia for the days when music was what we considered good — when musicians possessed skills that inspired us and composed lyrics that we’d never forget. But over time, more and more of those bands and artists we grew up with unfortunately parted ways for other reasons. Since you’re still brokenhearted about them (and Guns ‘n' Roses isn’t everything), here’s a list of our favorite bands and artists who we’d love to see make a comeback.

Outkast

Antwan "Big Boi" Patton and André "André 3000" Benjamin were in a league of their own, combining Southern rap with various sounds and lyrical intricacies that resulted in some of hip-hop’s greatest creations. The creative duo released incredible records both together and separately from Outkast, earning themselves six Grammy awards for their work spanning six studio albums. Eventually, things ended with the dastardly “indefinite hiatus” for the duo to continue pursuing their respective side projects, including roles in multiple films outside of music. Big Boi has since teamed up with Phantogram to record and tour as the group Big Grams, and André is still making awesome guest appearances on other people’s tracks. The two teamed up for an underwhelming reunion once already (and seem to genuinely dislike each other), but we’re willing to overlook that for the real thing.

My Chemical Romance

The boys of My Chemical Romance trolled the internet and diehard emo fans pretty hard back in September 2016, when they posted some cryptic tweets, videos, and dates on their social media containing only the date “9/23/16” and the piano intro from “Welcome to the Black Parade.” Naturally, tears were shed and everyone lost their minds, assuming it was all in preparation for a huge tour announcement. But the masters of tugging on all of the heartstrings were at it again, this time simply celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their double platinum record. To ease the pain they knew they’d be inflicting, they simultaneously released a reissue called The Black Parade/Living With Ghosts. Every other emo band from the 2000s is reuniting these days, but we’d give more than three cheers for an MCR reunion.

Pitbull

Alright, so technically we just want to see Pitbull reunite with his old self. Before he became “Mr. Worldwide,” the international lover was just Armando Christian Pérez, an up-and-coming rapper from Miami. Not only did he gift us with jams like “Culo” and “Go Girl,” but his tracks opened the door for guest appearances from old-school Southern rap greats like Lil Jon and the Ying Yang Twins. He’s since traded in his white T-shirts and sexually charged lyrics for tailored suits and less blush-worthy verses. While the proud Cubano certainly deserves the change of pace and global recognition, his dance-inducing reggaeton beats and kinky bilingual rhymes are sorely missed.

Rage Against the Machine

Political activists and heavy rockers Rage Against the Machine disbanded in 2000 after nearly a decade of opening the eyes of corporate captives and oppressed peoples. Following lead singer Zack de la Rocha’s departure, the rest of the band teamed up with Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell to form Audioslave, a formidable rock band on its own. After brief reunions in 2007 and again in 2011, it seems like RATM would never see the light of day again. For now, the closest we’ll get is watching the iconic musicians perform their songs with Chuck D and B-Real fronting them under the new moniker Prophets of Rage.