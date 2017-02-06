10 Bands That Should Make a Comeback in 2017
Come on, Gwen, get the band back together.
Often, we find ourselves reminiscing, overwhelmed by intense feelings of nostalgia for the days when music was what we considered good — when musicians possessed skills that inspired us and composed lyrics that we’d never forget. But over time, more and more of those bands and artists we grew up with unfortunately parted ways for other reasons. Since you’re still brokenhearted about them (and Guns
Outkast
Antwan "Big Boi" Patton and André "André 3000" Benjamin were in a league of their own, combining Southern rap with various sounds and lyrical intricacies that resulted in some of
My Chemical Romance
The boys of My Chemical Romance trolled the internet and diehard emo fans pretty hard back in September 2016, when they posted some cryptic tweets, videos, and dates on their social media containing only the date “9/23/16” and the piano intro from “Welcome to the Black Parade.” Naturally, tears were shed and everyone lost their minds, assuming it was all in preparation for a huge tour announcement. But the masters of tugging on all of the heartstrings were at it again, this time simply celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their double platinum record. To ease the pain they knew they’d be inflicting, they simultaneously released a reissue called The Black Parade/Living With Ghosts. Every other emo band from the 2000s is reuniting these days, but we’d give more than three cheers for an MCR reunion.
Pitbull
Alright, so technically we just want to see Pitbull reunite with his old self. Before he became “Mr. Worldwide,” the international lover was just Armando Christian Pérez, an up-and-coming rapper from Miami. Not only did he gift us with jams like “Culo” and
Rage Against the Machine
Political activists and heavy rockers Rage Against the Machine disbanded in 2000 after nearly a decade of opening the eyes of corporate captives and oppressed peoples. Following lead singer Zack de la Rocha’s departure, the rest of the band teamed up with Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell to form Audioslave, a formidable rock band on its own. After brief reunions in 2007 and again in 2011, it seems like RATM would never see the light of day again. For now, the closest we’ll get is watching the iconic musicians perform their songs with Chuck D and B-Real fronting them under the new moniker Prophets of Rage.
Danity Kane
After watching Aubrey O'Day, Wanita "D. Woods" Woodgett, Shannon Bex, Dawn Richard, and Aundrea Fimbres battle it out against thousands of other girls for a shot at stardom in Diddy’s third season of Making the Band, it was no secret that this R&B bunch was destined for greatness. Their televised beginnings helped launch their career, and they became the first female group in Billboard history to have their first two albums debut at the top of the charts. The group was forced to disband in 2008 by
