10 Best Country Bars in Metro Phoenix
|
Here are 10 country bars in the Valley, including Roman's Oasis in Goodyear.
Lauren Cusimano
Metro Phoenix is a country town if there ever was one. Proof? There are plenty of good saloons to choose from when you want to get duded up in your Stetson. Whether you're looking for to pull up a bar stool for a longneck, kick up your heels, or hang out and listen to a smokin' good country band, there's a bar to suit your mood.
Here's your guide to the 10 best country bars in the Valley, which includes several rootin' tootin' spots where one might imagine John Wayne dropping by for a brew after a day plugging the bad guys full of lead, and there are a few of the more newfangled spots, too.
|
The exterior of Bourbon Jack's in Chandler.
Google Maps
Bourbon Jack’s
11 West Boston Street, Chandler
480-473-0716
There’s loads of historic charm at this Chandler joint, and it extends beyond the collection of vintage pictures and décor lining the walls. Bourbon Jack's is situated in the circa-1918 Arrow Pharmacy building, which dates back to the days when many folks in the suburb rode horses to get around. (These days, however, you're more likely to see folks riding up to Bourbon Jack’s on their steel steeds rather than the four-legged variety.) And if you stop by on any of the four nights the spot features live music, you might hear a local band performing a song or two by old-school country kings like Hank Williams.
|
The staff at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Tempe.
Benjamin Leatherman
Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row
Multiple Locations
Dierks Bentley’s namesake nightclubs in Scottsdale, Tempe, and Gilbert were designed with the country party crowd in mind. But you city slickers are welcome, too. If you’re eager to “tip it on back” like Bentley suggests in the song of the same name, there are six themed boilermakers (including "Redneck Mouthwash" and "Working Class Hero”), a dozen specialty concoctions, a chalkboard menu of crafts and imports, and several tabletop taps with liquor and beer. Local and touring country bands regularly perform, and DJs spin on weekends. In short, Whiskey Row gallops ahead of most other local honky tonks by a country mile.
|
Handlebar J at sunset.
Courtesy photo
Handlebar J
7116 East Becker Lane, Scottsdale
480-948-0110
Known nationwide as the go-to country bar when visiting Scottsdale, this long-running joint is owned by the legendary Herndon family (the Herndon Brothers, featuring the great Ray Herndon, regularly provide the live music). And it's also the cream of the crop when it comes to urban honky tonks. Handlebar J has stuck to its old-school country roots and has always revered Valley honky-tonk history, so much so that the bar has introduced the "Back to Mr. Lucky's Night" (in honor of the greatest Arizona honky tonk of all time, the late Mr. Lucky's) featuring the granddaddy of all Arizona country and Western singers, J. David Sloan. The bar and the Herndon Brothers were inducted into the Arizona Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame back in 2007.
|
Norton's Country Corner: worth the drive out to Queen Creek.
Jason P. Woodbury
Norton's Country Corner
20835 East Ocotillo Road, Queen Creek
480-882-1231
Roadhouse honky tonks don't get more authentic than this far-flung East Valley dive, a Hollywood location scout's dream come true for the perfect country-and-Western bar. Norton's Country Corner's jukebox is loaded with country music from back when Waylon and Willie ruled the roost, and the regulars look like they're cutting loose and whoopin' it up after a long day of bustin' broncs on the ranch. The live country music always gets 'em two-steppin' out on the bar's renowned dance floor too boot.
|
The quaint and quirky exterior of Roman's Oasis in Goodyear. And this is Roman.
Lauren Cusimano
Roman's Oasis
16825 West Yuma Road, Goodyear
623-932-0922
With a tin-roofed shack festooned with wagon wheels, a huge white rooster standing sentry out front, and a down-home interior decorated with NASCAR memorabilia, Roman's Oasis doesn't pretend to be anything other than a dive. And it's the best country dive in the West Valley. Try your hand at crooning country karaoke during the week or drop in for some boot-scootin' on one of several dance floors with the live bands that juke up the joint on the weekends. Both Roman joints — this one and Roman's County Line — are named for the Alabama-born owner who passed in 2012. This place is also, absolutely, cash only.
Read on for more of the Valley's best country bars.
