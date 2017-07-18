10 Best Country Bars in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Here are 10 country bars in the Valley, including Roman's Oasis in Goodyear. Lauren Cusimano

Metro Phoenix is a country town if there ever was one. Proof? There are plenty of good saloons to choose from when you want to get duded up in your Stetson. Whether you're looking for to pull up a bar stool for a longneck, kick up your heels, or hang out and listen to a smokin' good country band, there's a bar to suit your mood.

Here's your guide to the 10 best country bars in the Valley, which includes several rootin' tootin' spots where one might imagine John Wayne dropping by for a brew after a day plugging the bad guys full of lead, and there are a few of the more newfangled spots, too.

The exterior of Bourbon Jack's in Chandler. Google Maps

Bourbon Jack’s

11 West Boston Street, Chandler

480-473-0716

There’s loads of historic charm at this Chandler joint, and it extends beyond the collection of vintage pictures and décor lining the walls. Bourbon Jack's is situated in the circa-1918 Arrow Pharmacy building, which dates back to the days when many folks in the suburb rode horses to get around. (These days, however, you're more likely to see folks riding up to Bourbon Jack’s on their steel steeds rather than the four-legged variety.) And if you stop by on any of the four nights the spot features live music, you might hear a local band performing a song or two by old-school country kings like Hank Williams.