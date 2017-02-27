10 Best Mardi Gras 2017 Parties in Phoenix

Two patrons of Fat Tuesday in Tempe during Mardi Gras 2015. Benjamin Leatherman

Everything should be taken in moderation, as the old saying goes, including moderation itself. In other words, it’s totally cool if you’d like to let loose and live large every once in awhile. And you've got a perfectly justifiable excuse to do so on Tuesday, February 28.

In case you weren’t already aware, that particular day is when Fat Tuesday, traditionally the final day of Mardi Gras, takes place this year. And as you’d expect, its a chance to overindulge on anything and everything – be it food, drink, or pretty much any sort of guilty pleasure imaginable – before cutting back or giving everything up for Lent.

But even if you aren't a practitioner of the Catholic faith (or even religious, for that matter), the day is the chance to celebrate, drink, dance, and debauch, which you can easily do at any of these parties and events around the Valley taking place on Tuesday.

ThirdSpace

Never attended one of ThirdSpace’s annual Mardi Gras events? You’re missing out, considering its major fun. Each year, a local zydeco band performs in the back of a pedicab while leading a merry bike parade that departs from the bar, winds through downtown Phoenix and winds up back at ThirdSpace for a celebration featuring beads, booze, and New Orleans-inspired eats. The ride kicks off at 6 p.m. and the party goes until 10 p.m. There’s a $5 cover.

El Hefe

If its a major holiday, you can bet that the El Hefes in Scottsdale and Tempe will have parties going. Mardi Gras is no exception as both spots will have "Beads & Beer-Garitas" celebrations on Tuesday with $2 Tacos, $3 Dos Equis drafts, DJs dropping beats, and a variety of party favors. The Tempe location opens at 11 a.m. and will have $9 Beer-Garitas while Scottsdale gets going at 4 p.m. will offer a few shot specials. Both parties are free.

Q-Lounge

DJ Dario will serve up hot spins during Q-Lounge's massive Mardi Gras party. A bevvy of beads will be given away to those in attendance, as well $1,000 in cash and prizes. Drink specials include $4 Long Islands and AMFs, $3 fire shots, and $150 bottles of Ciroc and Don Julio. The party starts at 8 p.m. Call 602-995-5985 for table reservations and more info.

Fat Tuesday patrons during Mardi Gras 2015. Benjamin Leatherman

Fat Tuesday

Given the name of this Mill Avenue mainstay, its sort of a given that it would have a major rager planned for Mardi Gras. They’ll be partying all day long, as a matter of fact, starting immediately after doors open at 11 a.m. Hurricanes will be available for $5 until 7 p.m. and DJs will be in the mix after nightfall. Cajun dishes like gumbo and jambalaya will be served all day. The celebration goes until 2 a.m.

LUSTRE Rooftop Bar at Hotel Palomar

Live music, complimentary red beans and rice, and “beads galore” will all be a part of the Fat Tuesday festivities at LUSTRE. Its bartenders will also pour themed cocktails and libations, such as hurricanes, southern slushies, and house barrel-aged Sazerac. The celebration runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and there’s no cover. Meanwhile, the Blue Hound Kitchen downstairs will offer Mardi Gras-inspired cocktails and food.

Southern Rail

Local jazz musicians will offer Dixieland sounds from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. while the Southern Rail staff serves king cakes and hands out beads during their first-ever Mardi Gras celebration. The spot's Sazerac will be available for $5 a glass on Fat Tuesday.

Mill Cue Club

This combination pool joint and tavern will keep its patrons in the mood to celebrate with $4 Jäger shots, $5 Jäger bombs, and $5.50 Casamigos tequila during its Mardi Gras party, which begins at 4 p.m. No cover.

Harold's Cave Creek Corral

They tend to put on a large spread at this Cave Creek joint for Mardi Gras, and this year's celebration promises to be just as big. It's certainly going to lively, as a number of activities are planned. Swing dance lessons start at 7 p.m., a crawfish-eating contest at 8 p.m., and live music and a $16.99 Mardi Gras buffet all evening. Prizes for the best mask, costume, and painted face, as well as the biggest collection of beads will also be awarded. The party starts at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

