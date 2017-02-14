10 Best Valentine's Day Parties in Phoenix
|
Partying at last year's Crush Arizona.
Benjamin Leatherman
It’s Valentine’s Day and we’re willing to bet a few of you still haven’t figured out what you’re doing with your sweetheart yet. If that’s you, don’t panic (and don’t go on some wild spending spree at the drug store just yet).
The good news is that there are many parties and nightlife events happening around the Valley tonight, each offering their own particular verve and vibe.
Fang at Rips Ales & Cocktails
Love Still Rocks at Trunk Space
Valentine's Day Singles Massacre Party at El Hefe Scottsdale
Expect high-energy sounds, a fun vibe, and plenty of eye candy at this special Valentine’s Day edition of El Hefe’s weekly Tuesdays AF party. The party gurus of Scottsdale Night will host the event, DJ Convince will provide the beats, and the bar will offer drink specials. The night kicks off at 8 p.m. Text 480-772-7613 for VIP service.
Anti-Valentine's Day Celebrations at Hula's Modern Tiki
Not feeling the whole Valentine’s Day thing? No problem. You won’t be the only ones, as we’re guessing there will be more than a few folks of the same mindset out there. And many of ‘em will be hanging out at Hula’s in either Phoenix or Scottsdale during its Anti-Valentine’s Day festivities tonight. Specialty cocktails will be served and patrons can dispose of photos of their respective exes in creative fashion at both locations: either pinning it to a voodoo doll at the Scottsdale spot or toss it into the fire pit at the
Riot! Women’s Valentine's Dance Night at Palo Verde Lounge
Expect plenty of fun times and great tunes at the Palo Verde in Tempe during this
|
Get your game on with your sweetheart at Cobra Arcade Bar.
Benjamin Leatherman
Valentine’s Prom at Cobra Arcade Bar
Bust out with your tux or taffeta and start practicing some awkward dance moves if you plan to attend this dance party. DJs Stoney Pie and Riot Earp will provide the soundtrack as singles and couples hit the dance floor and recreate the annual high school social rite we all had to endure. Throwback formal wear is encouraged. The party starts at 9 p.m. Admission is free.
Valentine's Day Party at Bonus Round
Love will be in the air at Bonus Round during this stylish shindig, as will the video game-inspired lounge and jazz tunes of Dratini on the Rocks. Valentine's Day themed libations like the Sweet-Tart and Cupid’s Arrow will be served and a session of “Netflix and Chill Speed Dating” will take place with sign-ups starting at 6:30 p.m. The rest of the party kicks off at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
V-Day Prom and Drag at The Rogue Bar
Need somewhere to take your punk rock girl? Consider hitting up this punk-themed prom at the Rogue that will feature music from T.O.S.O., Andy Warpigs, Ass Wipe Junkies, and Songs Lacking Talent. The fun starts at 8 p.m.
Valentine's Day Celebration at Blue Martini Lounge
Enjoy dinner, drinks, and dancing during a stylish affair featuring live entertainment by NEON, hot spins from DJ Groovetech, and various specials at this Phoenix nightspot. Happy hour will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and patrons can enjoy a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Rose paired with strawberries and a small dessert for $75. Reservations encouraged (call 480-638-2583 for more information).
Crush Arizona 2017
The annual
