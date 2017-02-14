10 Best Valentine's Day Parties in Phoenix

EXPAND Partying at last year's Crush Arizona. Benjamin Leatherman

It’s Valentine’s Day and we’re willing to bet a few of you still haven’t figured out what you’re doing with your sweetheart yet. If that’s you, don’t panic (and don’t go on some wild spending spree at the drug store just yet).

The good news is that there are many parties and nightlife events happening around the Valley tonight, each offering their own particular verve and vibe.

Fang at Rips Ales & Cocktails

Feeling a bit frustrated over your love life? Work out some of your issues (or at least take your mind off of your drama) while thrasing about the dance floor at Rips as punk acts Fang and The Freeze perform. Local bands Dephinger, Man Hands, and Galoshes will open the evening, which kicks off at 8 p.m. Drink specials are also likely. Admission is $8.

Love Still Rocks at Trunk Space

The philosphy behind this indie rock event at the DIY space is both optimistic and twee as hell, according to its Facebook event page: “This Valentine's Day, don't feel alone or jaded because you don't have a partner. Know that love is always all around you, so why not just celebrate that?” The self-described “’70s psychedelic love show” will feature performances by Pro Teens, Desert Rituals, The Gay Boys, Derek, John Chanteuse, Metanoia, and The Groucho Marxists. The music starts at 7 p.m. and admission is $7.

Valentine's Day Singles Massacre Party at El Hefe Scottsdale

Expect high-energy sounds, a fun vibe, and plenty of eye candy at this special Valentine’s Day edition of El Hefe’s weekly Tuesdays AF party. The party gurus of Scottsdale Night will host the event, DJ Convince will provide the beats, and the bar will offer drink specials. The night kicks off at 8 p.m. Text 480-772-7613 for VIP service.

Anti-Valentine's Day Celebrations at Hula's Modern Tiki

Not feeling the whole Valentine’s Day thing? No problem. You won’t be the only ones, as we’re guessing there will be more than a few folks of the same mindset out there. And many of ‘em will be hanging out at Hula’s in either Phoenix or Scottsdale during its Anti-Valentine’s Day festivities tonight. Specialty cocktails will be served and patrons can dispose of photos of their respective exes in creative fashion at both locations: either pinning it to a voodoo doll at the Scottsdale spot or toss it into the fire pit at the Hula’s on Central Avenue. The party runs all day starting at 11 a.m. No cover.

Riot! Women’s Valentine's Dance Night at Palo Verde Lounge

Expect plenty of fun times and great tunes at the Palo Verde in Tempe during this Valentine's-themed edition of the all-inclusive and LGBTQ-friendly monthly dance party. Things get going at 9 p.m. and there’s no cover.

Get your game on with your sweetheart at Cobra Arcade Bar. Benjamin Leatherman

Valentine’s Prom at Cobra Arcade Bar

Bust out with your tux or taffeta and start practicing some awkward dance moves if you plan to attend this dance party. DJs Stoney Pie and Riot Earp will provide the soundtrack as singles and couples hit the dance floor and recreate the annual high school social rite we all had to endure. Throwback formal wear is encouraged. The party starts at 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Valentine's Day Party at Bonus Round

Love will be in the air at Bonus Round during this stylish shindig, as will the video game-inspired lounge and jazz tunes of Dratini on the Rocks. Valentine's Day themed libations like the Sweet-Tart and Cupid’s Arrow will be served and a session of “Netflix and Chill Speed Dating” will take place with sign-ups starting at 6:30 p.m. The rest of the party kicks off at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

V-Day Prom and Drag at The Rogue Bar

Need somewhere to take your punk rock girl? Consider hitting up this punk-themed prom at the Rogue that will feature music from T.O.S.O., Andy Warpigs, Ass Wipe Junkies, and Songs Lacking Talent. The fun starts at 8 p.m.

Valentine's Day Celebration at Blue Martini Lounge

Enjoy dinner, drinks, and dancing during a stylish affair featuring live entertainment by NEON, hot spins from DJ Groovetech, and various specials at this Phoenix nightspot. Happy hour will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and patrons can enjoy a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Rose paired with strawberries and a small dessert for $75. Reservations encouraged (call 480-638-2583 for more information).