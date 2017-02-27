10 Dance Crazes That Are (Thankfully) Over and Done With

EXPAND Madonna was great in concert, but man, we sure don't miss voguing. Jim Louvau

Every year, it seems as though a new dance trend is taking the world by storm and slowly replacing the throwbacks that you secretly love doing, like “The Electric Slide” or the “YMCA.” Thanks to the power of television and social media, these modern-day fads are really awesome for a short while, but quickly become inescapable.

While they started off strong, here are 10 dance crazes that we momentarily loved but are (thankfully) over and done with.

Shuffling

Shuffling has been a go-to favorite for rave kids since the '80s, but the EDM explosion of the late-2000s brought the movement to the forefront of the dance scene. Let’s be honest — when one person does it, the dance sort of looks like a slightly cooler version of the running man. However, when you get a group of people doing it together — as demonstrated in LMFAO’s video for “Party Rock Anthem” — it gives off more of an awkward, middle school dance sort of vibe. Throw in faux-fur boots and colorful LED gloves, and you’ve got yourself a multi-sensory disaster.

Crank That

Before the popularity of makeup tutorials and paid vloggers , folks were flocking to YouTube during its infancy to learn what was to become the biggest dance sensation since the '90s, the Soulja Boy. The instructional video for “Crank That,” the debut single from Atlanta-based rapper Soulja Boy Tell’em, had children and adults alike learning to jump, lean and Superman with ease, regardless of skill level. In less than one year, the tutorial garnered more than 27 million views, marking the start of a decade of uncoordinated arm flailing and one-syllable shouts.

Macarena

It’s easy to understand why Los del Rio’s “Macarena” was so popular in the early ‘90s, but the continued success of the Spanish-language track and relatively boring dance spanning over a decade is mindblowing. For a dance that’s meant to be in celebration of a woman letting go and having some fun, the masses have managed to turn it into a robotic, step-by-step series of body spasms. Here’s hoping that the two old guys who created it retired rich and somewhere far away from all wedding venues.

Whip/Nae Nae

Watch you what? Originating in Atlanta in 2013, it took a few years for the Whip and Nae Nae to catch on and become one of the silliest combination of ways to cut a rug. Although rapper Silentó can’t take credit for inventing the two moves, his 2015 song “Watch Me” brought them to heights of popularity never before seen, thanks to YouTube and celebrity toddler, Riley Curry. If only the rest of the song’s lyrics were as entertaining as the dancing.