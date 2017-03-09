10 Jawdropping New Music Videos from Fairy Bones, Playboy Manbaby, The Sink Or Swim and More

EXPAND Photo by RaySquared - Ray² Productions

Fairy Bones - "Pink Plastic Cups"

Last year, Fairy Bones released what is arguably their best single so far, "Pink Plastic Cups" along with the equally ambitious "8 Ball." They were both game changers as far as the sound Fairy Bones is currently hunting, with guitars in hand and keyboards seemingly a memory. Last week, the group released a fantastic video for "Pink Plastic Cups" and it happens to be directed by lead singer Chelsey Louise. First of all, this is my favorite Fairy Bones song to date. That said, this might possibly be my favorite Fairy Bones video so far. Sure, it's not heavy on makeup or special effects or their typical madness. This video shows Fairy Bones as the professional weirdos they are in everyday life, full of fun, debauchery, oddity, and of course, keg stands with pre-teens. I'm not sure how you can watch this without thinking that Fairy Bones must play at your kid's next birthday party.

Playboy Manbaby - "You Can Be A Fascist Too"

Thematically speaking, Playboy Manbaby's Don't Let It Be could be considered for album of the year for sheer prescience alone. Lead Playboy Robbie Pfeffer may well be a prophet upon close inspection of the lyrics for the new album. "You Can Be A Fascist Too" was the first single from the new album, released last November. Fresh for 2017 they made a video for what is probably their most visceral anthem yet. The time is primed for Playboy Manbaby to spread their wry observations beyond Arizona. Adding the video element to it, this simply becomes comic gold, and somehow I wouldn't expect any less from this creative crew. Filmed and edited by Ryan Riggs, it completely captures the satirical nature of Playboy Manbaby's art. It's the perfect cartoon vision for the song, set amidst a backdrop of ultra-white American tropes. Just watch, you'll see. I am right. I am correct.

The Sink or Swim - "Glass Eyes"

"Glass Eyes" was a single from The Sink Or Swim's second EP of last year High Tides, a three-track affair where every song could be a single. This one is particularly catchy. This year it serves as the soundtrack for their first video, produced by Surreal Sister and edited by Killian Davies. It's a particularly psychedelic affair for the setting of this beautifully filmed production. Their sound here is something of a marriage between neurotic post-punk and '60s power pop, with an underbelly of blues. The bridge is trippier than all get out and the music matches the setting in wildly appropriate ways at that point. It feels and looks as exciting as the song sounds, which is the ideal, really. There's not a week gone by I don't listen to this EP, and now it appears they're going to start making videos of a caliber to match to their sound.

Teneia - "What's On Your Mind, Kid?"

It's been many years since I've seen Teneia live, and when I saw the video for their new single "What's On Your Mind, Kid?" I realized it was my loss. This song simply slays out of the starting gate, deeply steeped in equal doses of blues and pure red-hot rock 'n' roll. This is, early on, one of my favorite singles of the year, because it's so damned exciting. It sounds fresh, focused, and it's damn difficult to sit or stand still when it plays. It's as surprisingly aggressive as it is intensely sexy — it feels as danceable as it does dangerous. This should be sent out to every radio station in America, as far as I'm concerned. Teneia Sanders' voice and the power of the full band behind her is something to reckon with.

Something Like Seduction - "Frank Sinatra"

Something Like Seduction has been rocking the valley with their alternative reggae sound for the past six years, and they are about to embark on their sixth national tour next week. I have to admit, I don't usually go in for bands like this, but there are exceptions here and there. Something Like Seduction is one of them. "Frank Sinatra" is the first single from their forthcoming EP, their third record altogether, and it's got the laid back groove you'd expect, but SLS keeps it on a minimalist keel which is refreshing. This is music for hippie chicks to dance to while their stoned boyfriends look up at them from the grass, but the pop cultural references and lyrical witticisms show there's some intellect backing this band and their infinite groove. The video is pretty standard with the band playing in the middle of a remote field, but in all honesty this one's more about the song than the movie.

The Blood Feud Family Singers - "Lonely Night"

At the end of 2015, The Blood Feud Family Singers put out a splendid album of Americana grit and murder ballads called No Moon. It was a brilliant collection where every song told a story and each one seemed to create its own film through the portraits painted in sound on railcars traveling through poor people's backyards in America. Seemingly out of nowhere, The Blood Feud Family Singers dropped a video for "Lonely Night." The song is one of my favorites from that album, and the video is simply a fantastic film noir treatment directed by the inimitable Cory Davis of Yellowbox Films. This mini-cinematic masterpiece stars Jacqui Scherrer as a wife out on the town and lead Blood Feud Family Singer Daryl Scherrer as the husband at home cleaning his gun. The video comes as close to reenacting the vibe of the song and some points the actual lyrics. Every moment of this is brilliant. Davis has scored another amazing production on this one.