10 Phoenix Hip-Hop Artists & Producers to Watch in 2017

Odd Squad Family Matt Campbell

2016 yielded a glut of emerging hip-hop talents, including hometown heroes Vee Tha Rula, Futuristic, and Sincerely Collins. While we wish them all good fortune as they continue to hustle beyond the brink of greatness and into popular acclaim, we can't help but think of who the new year's top contenders will be. The next 12 months will no doubt deliver some fresh faces in the local hip-hop scene. The following list features a handful of artists we think have what it takes to break out in 2017. Odds are you'll be hearing more from them all soon enough.

Charlie Mumbles Artwork by Harrison Battle

10. Charlie Mumbles

Having grown up in a household where eclectic music was always in rotation, it's no surprise that Charlie Mumbles has developed a fantastic ear for sound and song structure. The 24-year-old producer credits his parents' diverse musical taste to having provided him with the "sauce" to make music of his own. His works are marvels of precision, chopped-up vocals, and crazy drum tracks. It's his wavy sound, which he's artfully crafted over the last seven years, that is finally bringing Charlie Mumbles to the forefront of the local hip-hop scene. In 2016 he performed at Atlanta's largest hip-hop festival and music conference, A3C, produced the project Chopped Soul with Benjamin Fly, and continued to churn out beats while managing his indie label Chop Records. With a debut album and several projects with local artists like Salty Brasi in the works, Mumbles is poised to make major waves in 2017.

Chaz Soto Vince Dwyer

9. Chaz Soto

Chaz Soto first caught our attention in 2015 with his mixtape Landon. Since then, the Scottsdale rapper has been hard at work. In May 2016 he released his second mixtape White Waves. From heavy-hitting tracks like "I Been," capturing Soto's ruthless attitude towards success, to the more insightful, piano-led "Breathe Me." The project demonstrated immense growth and shed some light on the progress he'll make in the year ahead. Having opened up for rappers Machine Gun Kelly and Casey Veggies, and with mentions on top entertainment and hip-hop blog ThisIs50.com, Soto proves he can hold his own on the mic.

EXPAND I-Dee Aaron Trujillo

8. I-Dee

The Northern California transplant has put down roots in the Valley of the Sun, where he's since been heating up as a rapper. Signed to Phoenix record label Truminati Music Group, I-Dee is a clever wordsmith. He has a knack for being able to dissect the attitude and ideals propagated in mainstream culture while delivering his insights over smooth, ear-grabbing beats. His musical series #SurferSundays is a testament to his abilities, as each track or video dropped takes listeners on a journey of social awareness. Don't sleep on I-Dee.

7. Odd Squad Family

"Fighting for the odd, and inspiring the rest," is the credo of local hip-hop group Odd Squad Family. Consisting of members N.U.B.S., Snowman and A-Factor, the trio strives to spread positivity through their music. A rare genetic condition has left N.U.B.S. without any limbs, and Snowman has albinism, features which have created unique struggles for the rappers, who turn those into bars. In July 2016, Odd Squad Family was rocked by tragedy as Frosty, the youngest founding member of the group and Snowman's brother, passed away. The outpouring of love that the group received from fans was immeasurable, and Odd Squad Family continues to carry the soul and spirit of the late member within their musical efforts. With music that's honest, relatable and inspiring, it's hard not to love Odd Squad Family.

6. Reck Yosiah

Having just dropped a new mixtape titled Blessings In The Skies (B.I.T.S.) in December, and with talks of an album set to release this summer, the sky's the limit for up-and-comer Reck Yosiah. Originally from the Virgin Islands, Yosiah spent most of his childhood in Brooklyn, New York, where he was first exposed to hip-hop culture. After losing his father in 2010, he began to communicate the trials and tribulations of his life through powerful rhymes. When he's not creating music, Reck Yosiah heads GO Official, a collective consisting of the Positive Mindset Clothing line, as well as G.O. Entertainment.