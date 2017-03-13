10 Songs To Get You Hyped For Spring Break 2017

Here's your party playlist for spring break 2017. Hannah Verbeuren

Spring break: the Holy Grail of collegiate holidays and waking nightmare of parents with young children.

In a matter of days, many will begin their pilgrimages in search of the best beaches and party towns for a week of fun in the sun and memorable mistakes. For those less inclined to earn their first mugshot, a good staycation is just what the doctor ordered to get through those binge-worthy shows while lounging about.

Regardless of your plans, no vacation is complete without the proper soundtrack to set the mood and get you pumped for the week ahead. From The Weeknd to DNCE, here's the perfect soundtrack to get you ready for spring break.

Justin Timberlake – "Can’t Stop The Feeling"

It’s in the air, can you feel it? For the next few days you’re free, and Justin Timberlake is here to lift your spirits and get you dancing. He’s got that sunshine in his pocket and that good soul in his feet, and all he wants is for you to catch on to his good mood. But don’t worry; you can do this from the comfort of your own home. So open the blinds, throw on your most comfortable sweats, and dance around a little. Once song begins, there’s definitely no stopping the feeling.

The Weekend – "Starboy"

Heading into the break, what better way to celebrate the upcoming week of debauchery than with The Weeknd’s very own dedication to living a life of excessive partying, money squandering, and emotional desensitization? The R&B singer knows how to embrace the moment and have a good time, and he’s here to show you the ropes — maybe skip on the destruction of property and abduction, though.

Zayn and Taylor Swift – "I Don’t Wanna Live Forever "

Whatever you do, try not to fall in love while you’re on vacation. Things might start out well, but by the end of it, you’ll become the love-drunk Taylor Swift to Zayn’s slow and sexy falsetto. With lyrics like “Now I'm in a cab / I tell 'em where your place is / What is happening to me,” you can’t say you weren’t warned. Besides, the last thing you’d want to do is spend your time lurking around the halls of your crush’s hotel ... right?

Beyoncé – "Yoncé"

She sneezed on the beat and the beat got sicker, but that’s because she’s Beyoncé and she possesses magical abilities that no other human being is capable of. If you’re feeling a bit under the weather or just plain hungover, then Queen Bey is here to cure you of your ailments. Take a cue from her and have fun, but take it easy. Sometimes less is more than enough — even Yoncé is okay with being a wallflower every once in a while.

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber, MØ – "Cold Water"

Major Lazer is in the business of making songs that get people dancing, and their collaboration "Cold Water" with Justin Bieber and MØ is no exception. Despite Bieber's bubblegum past, he's grown up a lot, and it shows in his music. Wherever you are, it's a great song to unwind and relax to. Don't be surprised if you find yourself humming and swaying by the second verse.

Rae Sremmurd – "Black Beatles"

No matter how hard you try, there’s no escaping Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles.” The hip-hop duo dominated the world with this hit, and it’ll likely take over your vacation as well. It’s highly likely that someone will try to get one last Mannequin Challenge in, not realizing that 2016 is long gone, but that’s okay. Be a good sport, hold still for close to 30 seconds before being allowed to resume your dancing, then rest assured knowing that you can point yourself out in the viral video clip to your grandchildren someday.

DNCE – "Cake By The Ocean"

Let’s be honest: finally having the chance to talk to someone you’ve been pining for is great, but the concept of enjoying dessert while sitting oceanside is way more appealing. Sadly, the oldest Jonas brother is probably just playing with metaphors and not actually talking about consuming delicious cake while taking in the wonders of paradise.

Jidenna ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Classic Man (Remix)"

There hasn’t been this much swagger since the days of Jersey Shore, but Jidenna is here to represent for the guys and remind them of the importance of high self-esteem and smart fashion choices. It’s like the modern take on the Situation and Pauly D’s “It’s T-shirt time” tune before they went out every night, but the sequined Affliction clothes and JWoww have been swapped out for button-down shirts and Kendrick Lamar. Much better.

Britney Spears – "Till The World Ends"

As your week of freedom draws to a close, don’t fret — before you know it, summer will be here and you’ll have a solid three months to plan your next adventure or Game of Thrones viewing nights. Until then, make the most of the time you have left and keep on dancing till the world ends with this oldie but goodie.