10 Tucson Hip-Hop Artists You Should Be Listening To
|
Will Olguin
When we threw down the list of Tucson's 10 most buzzworthy bands, you might have noticed a handful of glaring omissions. We didn't forget.
The Old Pueblo is proving itself to be a home for hip-hop with innovative events, a bunch of great artists, and its own Tucson Hip Hop Festival (formerly known as the Tucson Hip Hop Summit).
For great hip-hop shows that showcase local and national talent equally, the Scratch Shack is the place to be. Monthly, the city hosts a beat-maker showcase (Pushing Buttons), and there's even a concert series that takes a select few on a van ride around town while a rapper performs in-vehicle — most notably, Count Bass D made a Rap Van appearance.
So, buckle in and check out some of the best in Tucson hip-hop right now.
10. Cash Lansky
There's something so endearing about Cash Lansky's commitment to his self-prescribed "ugly and gifted" aesthetic. With that mantra, it shows he goes music first, and, with that, you'll find an almost dizzying drive on each track. It's not all a barrage of bars, though. On his most recent album, S.E.E., Lansky enlisted producer Jet Taylor to smooth things out. Live, Lansky is backed by
|
Julius Schlosburg
9. Phen
Of course, Phen is a pivotal element of the keystone Tucson hip-hop group Jivin Scientists, who honestly deserve their own spot on the list. However, Phen founding the monthly Pushing Buttons producer showcase, and his standout work as a producer in
8. Jae Tilt
It's hard to not be impressed by this 22-year-old up-and-comer. Jae Tilt's Product of 93 was advertised as an EP, but served up 11 tracks that offer a completely unique voice and identity, both in Tilt's style and the production.
|
Tucson Bomb Dot Com
7. Headlock
Meeting somewhere at the intersection of concept art and hip-hop, rap duo Headlock is a well-loved slice of Tucson's rap community. While the fuzzy, almost abrasive production screams intensity — think Beastie Boys meets Death Grips, live elements like a washing machine on wheels show that Headlock isn't so serious about all of it. Or, maybe that's all part of the exhibit.
6. Marley B
With his July 2016 release, Grow, Marley B acknowledged his own development as an artist, and kicking off with the song "Bonsai," the album quickly established itself as the rapper's next step, creatively. Big flourishes, howling vocal samples, saccharine strings, and Marley B's trademark staccato-laden flow all meld together to make one complete statement. It says not just that he's grown, but that he's growing.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Crown the Empire
TicketsTue., Nov. 1, 6:00pm
-
Kris Kristofferson
TicketsThu., Nov. 3, 8:00pm
-
Bonfire
TicketsFri., Nov. 4, 7:30pm
-
The Lonely Heartstring Band & Mipso
TicketsTue., Nov. 1, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!