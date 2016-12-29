15 Metro Phoenix Musicians Share Their Thoughts and Hopes for 2017

EXPAND The scene is strong and filled with ideas about how to proceed in 2017. Lee Lusby

We asked 15 Metro Phoenix musicians about their expectations for 2017, and the ideas and hopes they shared are interestingly similar. Perhaps everyone’s thoughts and ruminations are a little bit more in sync than first meets the eye.

Here are 15 sage insights from local Phoenix musicians.

Anna C., Willetta

For 2017 I hope musicians reach out to people they normally wouldn't. There are little culture pockets, and musicians kind of miss what other musicians are up to. Let’s do more mixed-genre bills. I hope more female or femmes feel more open to putting themselves out there. With all the changes, like Jobot closing, it seems kind of worrisome that all the artists are going to get shoved under the rug. Now is the best time to think of the weirdest thing, whether it's how you play or where you play, and just see what clicks. It’s better than just sitting back and thinking, “What's the point anymore?”

Alex Votichenko, Djentrification

I would like to see more independence and creativity for myself and others. I’d like people to look around themselves, pay attention to what’s going on around them, use their imaginations, find places to do things that might be right under our noses that we aren't thinking about, use every option possible, and not give up hope just because things might seem difficult or challenging. If people see something going on around us that we feel like we need to change, then we need to do things to change it. Let’s just go ahead and make that effort instead of waiting for permission.

Zac White, TOSO

I hope the Arizona music scene carries on with it’s battle to shock its audience out of complacency with the status quo. You could liken that to screaming in the face of the void. It would be fighting back knowing that nothingness will eventually overtake anything, but doing it just for the sake of it. I hope everyone’s shows get weirder and weirder. I think it’s about time we all get bored with a band coming up and playing some sort of shitty songs, and encourage people to expect more from a show. I think it’s a slow step-by-step process of people looking for more deeper meaning when they come out to see a show or piece of art.

Nate Ray, James Band

I want more people to get close across different venues, scenes, and genres. A lot of the time people are separated in their scene and cliques. People all benefit more when they get out of that. I think a lot of it has to do with playing at weirder places that people haven't played at before, reaching out to bands you haven't talked to, and people you wouldn't normally talk to. I’m also trying to put on shows with a lot of different genres. Why not have a show that has jazz, metal, and hip-hop?

Delaney Moos, Trash Mullet

It would be amazing to tour outside the U.S. I like touring because it’s making new friends, being able to share music in places I’ve never been, just exploring, and being able to do what I love. I want to consistently write more, even once a week. Even if it sucks. Not being inspired when I’m happy is a block I want to get over, too. I think I’ll write a lot of political stuff this year. Protest songs might have an alright message, but push it too strong. If I was going to write something political, I would just talk about my feelings regardless of anything else — just share how I feel.

Nicholas Villa, Heavy the Lightweight

I want to play more shows, write more music, and get music I’ve written off my chest. It should be a pretty progressive year. I think music will get a little more advanced again by actually going back to the roots. I want to get back into the simplicity of songwriting. The state of music is always being geared towards electronics, so in 2017 there should still be some guitars out there.

Justin Moody

The music scene keeps getting better and more aware. I personally want to record more and write a lot of music. I’d like to keep seeing people do a lot of shows. My friend opened up a place called the Lunchbox, and he is doing all ages shows.There’s recording happening there, there’s a printing press, and shows. I hope the Trunk Space keeps growing and places like Crescent and Valley Bar and Rebel Lounge can all continue to have really good shows. I hope people become more aware of social issues that are going on, which affects the music being played.

Kristina Moore, Kolezanka

For me, 2016 was a year of pretty significant change, so I feel like 2017 is an adjustment. 2017 is like climbing out of a well and checking yourself out in the new light. I think there are a lot of lessons I was processing about myself that I never gave myself the grace to face forward to . I finally did, or am discovering that I can do it. I am being brave about making decisions that I thought I couldn't make. I feel like 2017 is going to be less of a question. In 2016 there were a lot of questions; 2017 is more about movement.

Sam Angiulo, Lana Del Rabies

I think this next year is going to be very much about being a present part of the community. I'd like to find new ways to connect all different parts of the music scene and art scene. I think with the times ahead it’s going to be very important for all of us to know each other and support each other and be engaged and proactive, even if in the past we stayed in our bubbles or had individual issues with anyone in the creative world. I know things are shifting with spaces, and I think it will be very important to keep those spaces vital. Let’s keep each other motivated to keep this alive.