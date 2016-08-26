16 Best Labor Day Weekend Parties in Phoenix

EXPAND Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the W Scottsdale in 2015. Benjamin Leatherman

So, how was your summer? Hope you got in tons of carefree fun at festivals, pool parties, and elsewhere over last couple of months because the summertime season is winding down and wrapping up.

If it wasn’t as memorable as you’d hoper, however, don’t fret. You’ve got a few opportunities left to live it up, get down, and party hard before summer’s officially done. And all of ‘em will happen during Labor Day weekend.

As is the norm for the holiday, three days and three nights of DJs, dancing, drinks and decadence await at all the usual hotspots around Metro Phoenix – and especially in Scottsdale. Some heavy hitters from the dance music world will be here to join in the fun (including such artists and acts as Hardwell, Odesza and Erick Morillo) and everyone’s going to send the summer out in style.

Here's a look at the best places to celebrate during LDW 2016.

Maya Day & Nightclub

A special DJ set by indietronica/chillwave duo Odesza will cap off an afternoon of EDM at Maya’s Labor Day weekend pool party on Saturday, September 3. Fellow dance music artist Sweater Beats, Photay, and Dactly will also perform. Gates open at noon. General admission is $70 and VIP access, which includes express entry and exclusive viewing areas, is $125.

The Saguaro Hotel

The Distrito bar inside the Saguaro will host an All White Affair on Friday, September 4, with three DJs spinning R&B, hip-hop, dancehall, Top 40, classics, and other high-energy dance music all night long. Drink and bottle specials include $100 Ciroc and Hennesy, $150 Moet Rose, and reverse happy hour prices, until 11 p.m. Naturally, stylish and chic attire of an all-white nature is required. Good thing the event is before Labor Day. Doors open at 9 p.m. Admission is free for ladies and $5 for guys before 11 p.m. for those who sign up for the online guest list.

Bad Water Brewing

An indoor and outdoor celebration of barbecue and beer will take place on Saturday, September 5, during a streetside festival in honor of Labor Day at this Scottsdale brewery. Kicking off in the afternoon, the 21-and-over event (sorry parents) will run until the evening and also promise live music, games, giveaways, and other distractions. Hours are from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Hotel Palomar

The upscale hotel's “100 Days of Summer” will wrap up its run during Labor Day weekend with back-to-back parties at the Lustre Rooftop Garden on Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6. Both events will include specialty cocktails from the bar, live music, local DJs, giveaways, and the chance to either take a dip in the adjacent pool or simply lounge around and soak up some rays. The events start at 11 a.m. each day and admission is free for hotel guests and tickets are $10 for the general public.

W Scottsdale

There will be excess opportunities to people-watch over Labor Day at the W, as it holiday weekend pool parties on the WET Deck will definitely be a place to see and be seen. Not only will it boast a variety of eye-candy in the form of its model-quality staff and clientele, the talents behind the mixers will be pretty pulchritudinous themselves. Australian-born model/DJ/actress Brooke Evers is scheduled to perform at the hotel, followed by a gig by Kim Lee and Katrina Nov (a.k.a. KimKat) on Sunday, September 6. High-end libations and specialty cocktails will be available at both events, which start at noon. Tickets are $20 each for either party.

Talking Stick Resort

While most cats are likely to be spending the actual Labor Day holiday itself recovering from the prior two days of partying, those with enough excess energy and disposable income leftover will probably be going strong up at Talking Stick in Scottsdale on Monday, September 7, along with Miami's DJ Tony G. during the last of three Release Pool Parties being staged over the holiday weekend. There are also two off-the-chain poolside affairs happening during the preceding days at the resort, which will include performances by Zeds Dead on Saturday, September 5, and Laidback Luke on Sunday, September 6. All three parties will include VIP and cabana rentals, drinks available at two different bars, giveaways, and copious amounts of dancing. Gates open at 11 a.m. each day. Admission prices vary.

Club Red

Debauchery and decadence will reign supreme in both rooms of the venue during Festishball 2016, a lusty and libertine affair on Saturday, September 3, which will bring together members from the Valley’s disparate kink communities and its various dance music scenes. In addition of a bevy of live fetish performances taking place throughout Club Red, the inaugural event of the Arizona Festish Society will feature industrial and EDM-oriented artists providing the soundtrack to the bacchanal. The lineup includes L.A.-based industrial band 3Teeth, dubstep fiends Sluggo and Nerd Rage (also known as Bass Cadets), darkwave disco duo The Audio Virus, HÄXAN resident Tristan/Iseult, and local selector DJ Sharktopus. The ball begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.

El Hefe Scottsdale

The Labor Day Weekend version of El Hefe's insanely lively 4-2-10 Sundays is likely to be even livelier than usual, owing to the fact that most of those in attendance have neither work nor school the next day. And the staff at the Scottsdale spot plan to step things up when the party monster masses visit the event on Sunday, September 6, in the form of a slew of special guest DJs, loads of confetti blasters, free swag, and booze aplenty. Doors open at 11 a.m. and there's no cover.

Valley Bar

Hi-Dreams DJ Collective will transform the underground bar and music venue into the infamous Studio 54 on Sunday, September 4, for an evening of disco thrills. Lighting the match on this disco inferno will be DJ Melo, Kim E. Fresh and DJ Stoneypie, all of whom will help wind the clock back to the ‘70s for the groovy affair. Period specific clothing and costumes are encouraged. Turn the beat around starting at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Linger Longer Lounge

There's tends to be a bit of both wish fulfillment and colorful escapism taking place at almost every one of the monthly Tongue Tied theme parties put on by Michele “Roya” Chinichian and Jay “Funkfinger” Wiggins. To wit: even since the event launched last year, it's allowed attendees to become Olympic athletes, superheroes, Jedi Knights, video game characters, heavy metal rockers, and even magical unicorns. This month's edition, which takes place on Saturday, September 6, will offer the opportunity to relive your teenage years as it features a “High School Homecoming” theme. Corsages, crowns, and clumsy dancing will be in abundance during the affair, which will also include a king and queen being selected. The party starts at 9 p.m. Admission is $5.

