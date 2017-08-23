Here's the 2017 Decadence Arizona EDM Festival Lineup

EXPAND Justice is scheduled to perform at Decadence Arizona 2017. Paul Heartfield/Atlantic Records

Got anything scheduled for New Year's Eve just yet? If you’re an electronic dance music fiend, regular clubgoer , or kandi kid, your evening may have just gotten planned. Ditto for the night before.

Local EDM event promoter Relentless Beats has announced the first wave of DJs for this year’s Decadence Arizona, the two-night EDM festival and New Year’s Eve party that takes place during the final two evenings of the year.

As such, the 2017 version of Decadence Arizona will happen on Saturday, December 30, and Sunday, December 31, at Rawhide in Chandler.