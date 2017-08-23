menu

Here's the 2017 Decadence Arizona EDM Festival Lineup

10 Years Later, A Look Back at AJJ's People Who Eat People...


Here's the 2017 Decadence Arizona EDM Festival Lineup

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Benjamin Leatherman
Justice is scheduled to perform at Decadence Arizona 2017.
Justice is scheduled to perform at Decadence Arizona 2017.
Paul Heartfield/Atlantic Records
Got anything scheduled for New Year's Eve just yet? If you’re an electronic dance music fiend, regular clubgoer, or kandi kid, your evening may have just gotten planned. Ditto for the night before.

Local EDM event promoter Relentless Beats has announced the first wave of DJs for this year’s Decadence Arizona, the two-night EDM festival and New Year’s Eve party that takes place during the final two evenings of the year.

As such, the 2017 version of Decadence Arizona will happen on Saturday, December 30, and Sunday, December 31, at Rawhide in Chandler.

And now we know who will be performing at the event.

According to Relentless Beats, which co-produces Decadence along with Colorado-based EDM promoter Global Dance, the 2017 lineup currently includes French house/nu-disco duo Justice, legendary trance DJ/producer Armin van Buuren, and masked electro/dubstep trio Black Tiger Sex Machine.

Attendees of last year's Decadence Arizona.
Attendees of last year's Decadence Arizona.
Benjamin Leatherman

Other DJs and EDM artists who have been announced thus far for the event include Australian-born hip-hop/trap producer What So Not, electronic music duo Louis the Child, and house/electro guru Destructo.

Further details and other artist announcements in regards to this year’s Decadence Arizona are still forthcoming. Last year’s event was certainly a lively affair, which featured three separate stages and a slew of carnival rides for attendees.

Here’s hoping both make a return for this year’s event.

Tickets for Decadence Arizona 2017 will go on sale on Friday, August 25, via the event website and Relentless Beats.

Benjamin Leatherman
Benjamin is the clubs editor at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.
Rawhide Event Center
5700 W. N. Loop Rd.
Chandler, AZ 85048

480-502-5600

www.rawhide.com

