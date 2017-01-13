2017 Pot of Gold Music Festival Adds Rae Sremmurd, Releases Set Times

EXPAND Attendees of Pot of Gold music festival at Rawhide. Jim Louvau

The Pot of Gold Music Festival, which will take place at Rawhide in Chandler on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, has announced the set times for this year's festival.

The lineup includes Rae Sremmurd, Sublime With Rome, Flogging Molly, Death Cab for Cutie, and more. Check out the full lineup here.

General admission and VIP tickets are available for advance purchase at www.potofgoldaz.com, www.luckymanonline.com, the Marquee Theatre box office, by phone at 877-435-9849, and at all Zia Records stores.

Single-day general admission tickets are $69, and weekend general admission tickets $130. Single day VIP tickets cost $200, and weekend VIP tickets cost $350. Fees are not included in those prices.

Here are the set times for the festival:

Friday, March 17 – Gates at 11 a.m.

Noon–1 p.m. Mystic River Band (West)

1–2 p.m. MadeinTYO (East)

2–3 p.m. Katchafire (West)

3–4 p.m. Desiigner (East)

4–5 p.m. Matisyahu (West)

5–6 p.m. Action Bronson (East)

6:15–7:45 p.m. 311 (West)

7:45–8:45 p.m. Rae Sremmurd (East)

8:45–10:15 p.m. Sublime with Rome (West)

10:30 p.m.–midnight G-Eazy (East)

Saturday, March 18 – Gates at 11 a.m.

Noon–1 p.m. Grizfolk (West)

1–2 p.m. We The King (East)

2–3 p.m. Wolf Parade (West)

3–4 p.m. Bouncing Souls (East)

4–5 p.m. X-Ambassador (West)

5–6 p.m. Less Than Jake (East)

6–7:15 p.m. Fitz & The Tantrums (West)

7:15–8:30 p.m. NOFX (East)

8:45–10:15 p.m. Death Cab For Cutie (West)

10:30 p.m.–midnight Flogging Molly (East)

Local artists:

Friday, March 17

Black Bottom Lighters

Sienna

Mellow Psychedelic Culture

Clint Stevens

Mind Upside

E$cott

Metronome

BSmiley

Lil Wheat

Terrorist Angel Babies From Neptune

Highest Conspiracy

Howard til midnight

Saturday, March 18

People Who Could Fly

Rundown Roommates

Colton Hood

The Ricky Fitts

Alex Squared

A Step Ahead

Jam Murray

Cordelia

C:28

Good Boy Daisy

Barefoot

Starcross

Harper and the Moths

