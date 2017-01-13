2017 Pot of Gold Music Festival Adds Rae Sremmurd, Releases Set Times
Attendees of Pot of Gold music festival at Rawhide.
Jim Louvau
The Pot of Gold Music Festival, which will take place at Rawhide in Chandler on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, has announced the set times for this year's festival.
The lineup includes Rae Sremmurd, Sublime With Rome, Flogging Molly, Death Cab for Cutie, and more. Check out the full lineup here.
General admission and VIP tickets are available for advance purchase at www.potofgoldaz.com, www.luckymanonline.com, the Marquee Theatre box office, by phone at 877-435-9849, and at all Zia Records stores.
Single-day general admission tickets are $69, and weekend general admission tickets $130. Single day VIP tickets cost
Here are the set times for the festival:
Friday, March 17 – Gates at 11 a.m.
Noon–1 p.m. Mystic River Band (West)
1–2 p.m. MadeinTYO (East)
2–3 p.m. Katchafire (West)
3–4 p.m.
4–5 p.m. Matisyahu (West)
5–6 p.m. Action Bronson (East)
6:15–7:45 p.m. 311 (West)
7:45–8:45 p.m. Rae Sremmurd (East)
8:45–10:15 p.m. Sublime with Rome (West)
10:30 p.m.–midnight G-Eazy (East)
Saturday, March 18 – Gates at 11 a.m.
Noon–1 p.m. Grizfolk (West)
1–2 p.m. We The King (East)
2–3 p.m. Wolf Parade (West)
3–4 p.m. Bouncing Souls (East)
4–5 p.m. X-Ambassador (West)
5–6 p.m. Less Than Jake (East)
6–7:15 p.m. Fitz & The Tantrums (West)
7:15–8:30 p.m. NOFX (East)
8:45–10:15 p.m. Death Cab For Cutie (West)
10:30 p.m.–midnight Flogging Molly (East)
Local artists:
Friday, March 17
Black Bottom Lighters
Sienna
Mellow Psychedelic Culture
Clint Stevens
Mind Upside
E$cott
Metronome
BSmiley
Lil Wheat
Terrorist Angel Babies From Neptune
Highest Conspiracy
Howard til midnight
Saturday, March 18
People Who Could Fly
Rundown Roommates
Colton Hood
The Ricky Fitts
Alex Squared
A Step Ahead
Jam Murray
Cordelia
C:28
Good Boy Daisy
Barefoot
Starcross
Harper and the Moths
