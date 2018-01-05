Here's the 2018 Phoenix Rock Lottery Lineup

Lottery fever is in the air. The Powerball jackpot is at $550 million and Mega Millions is at $445 million. But before you blow all your money on tickets, put $12 to $15 aside and buy a ticket to a lottery whose riches you're actually guaranteed to enjoy: The Fifth Annual Phoenix Rock Lottery. On Saturday, January 27, 25 local musicians will come together at Crescent Ballroom to offer an embarrassment of musical riches.

Started by Stephen Chilton in 2014, the Rock Lottery shakes up the local scene for a good cause. All proceeds go to Rosie's House, a nonprofit that provides music education to underserved youth from low-income backgrounds.

The format offers music fans a wildly unpredictable experience. A group of musicians from different genres and bands are randomly grouped together into five new bands and have until the end of that day to write and rehearse three new songs (and a cover) to perform that night in front of a live audience.