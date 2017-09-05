A 21-Year-Old's Guide to Partying in Downtown Phoenix

EXPAND Hanging at Cobra Arcade Bar. Benjamin Leatherman

School is back in session, and for the 21-and-over set, there's no better way to balance out being a bookworm than a good, old-fashioned night on the town. Now that you've nabbed that horizontally oriented license, you've gained entrée to some of downtown Phoenix's best bars, venues, and hangouts. From one 21-year-old to another, here's your guide to the best spots for a good time downtown.

Cobra Arcade Bar

801 North Second Street, #100

602-595-5873

Cobra Arcade Bar is the grown-up version of an arcade. This geek-friendly bar is filled with retro video games that is tons of fun on the weekend. During the week, the bar offers happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. Be sure to take advantage of drink specials like the $5 mystery shot (it's blue, cheap, and very strong). And don't miss the collaborative Medusa mural by artists El Mac and David Choe.

Valley Bar

Valley Bar

130 North Central Avenue

602-368-3121

This dark, underground spot is part bar and part music venue. During the weekends, this joint is standing room only, and on weeknights it has a much more laid-back vibe. When it comes to the bar, you can choose anything from a PBR to a rose water cocktail named after Rose Mofford, the first woman who governed Arizona. Another fun fact for history buffs: A mobile hanging over the Rose Room's bar depicts the story of the infamous trunk murderess, Winnie Ruth Judd. P.S. Do not leave until you have found the hidden library.