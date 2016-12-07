25 Christmas/Holiday Concerts In and Around Phoenix This Month
|
The Klezmatics are set to perform Hanukkah songs with lyrics by Woody Guthrie Friday, December 16, at the Musical Instrument Museum.
Adrian Buckmaster
While there may be no snow on the ground during the holiday season in Phoenix, there sure is plenty of festive music to get you in the spirit. There are myriad musical offerings, from classical to modern, happening this month in the valley. Whatever the genre, they're all designed to give you that warm, fuzzy feeling that is the hallmark of the season.
Here are the concerts:
Phoenix Symphony presents Handel’s Messiah
December 7 - Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Arizona Masterworks Chorale: O Great Mystery
December 9 - Faith Lutheran Church; December 10 - American Lutheran Church of Sun City; December 11 - St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Marty Ashby's Seventh Annual Holiday Jazz Celebration Featuring Ann Hampton Calloway
December 9 - Musical Instrument Museum Theatre
The Soul of Broadway Holiday
December 9, 10, 11 - TheatreWorks
An Acoustic Christmas with Over the Rhine
December 10 - Musical Instrument Museum Theatre
Desert Voices of Christmas
December 10 - First United Methodist Church
The Kingston Trio and Jim Curry perform A Christmas Together with the Chandler Symphony Orchestra
December 10 - Higley Center for the Performing Arts
Symphony of the Southwest Holiday Concert with the Chandler Children’s Choir
December 10 - Mesa Arts Center
Sonoran Desert Chorale presents Desert Voices of Christmas
December 11 - La Casa De Cristo Lutheran
Phoenix Boys Choir presents “The Wonderful Time of Year”
December 11 - Musical Instrument Museum Theatre
The Brian Setzer Orchestra presents The 13th Annual Christmas Rocks Tour
December 15 - Celebrity Theatre
Etienne Charles : Creole Christmas
December 15 - Musical Instrument Museum Theatre
The Klezmatics: Happy Joyous Hanukkah, with Lyrics by Woody Guthrie
December 16 - Musical Instrument Museum Theatre
Nicole Pesce : An American Christmas
December 17 - Tempe Center for the Arts
Chris Mann : A Holiday Night with the Phantom
December 17 - Musical Instrument Museum Theatre
Joe Costello : An American Christmas
December 18 - Tempe Center for the Arts
Bartholomew Faire
December 18 - Episcopal Church of Nativity
Scottsdale Philharmonic Holiday Concert
December 15 - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
A Peter White Christmas
December 15 - Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort
A Merri-Achi Christmas
December 17 - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
David Benoit Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown
December 18 - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
The Hot Sardines Holiday Soup
December 18 - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
David Britton Christmas : Sounds of the Season
December 23 - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs the Ghost of Christmas Eve
December 26 - Gila River Arena
