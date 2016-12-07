25 Concerts Where You Can Hear Christmas/Holiday Music in Phoenix

EXPAND The Klezmatics are set to perform Hanukkah songs with lyrics by Woody Guthrie December 16 at the Musical Instrument Museum. Adrian Buckmaster

While there may be no snow on the ground during the holiday season in Phoenix, there sure is plenty of festive music to get you in the spirit. There are myriad musical offerings, from classical to modern, happening this month in the valley. Whatever the genre, they're all designed to give you that warm, fuzzy feeling that is the hallmark of the season.

Here are the concerts:

Phoenix Symphony presents Handel’s Messiah

December 7 - Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Arizona Masterworks Chorale: O Great Mystery

December 9 - Faith Lutheran Church December 10 - American Lutheran Church of Sun City December 11 - St. Luke’s Lutheran Church

Marty Ashby's 7th Annual Holiday Jazz Celebration Featuring Ann Hampton Calloway

December 9 - Musical Instrument Museum Theatre

The Soul of Broadway Holiday

December 9, 10, 11 - TheatreWorks

An Acoustic Christmas with Over the Rhine

December 10 - Musical Instrument Museum Theatre

Desert Voices of Christmas

December 10 - First United Methodist Church

The Kingston Trio and Jim Curry perform A Christmas Together with the Chandler Symphony Orchestra

December 10 - Higley Center for the Performing Arts

Symphony of the Southwest Holiday Concert with the Chandler Children’s Choir

December 10 - Mesa Arts Center

Sonoran Desert Chorale presents Desert Voices of Christmas

December 11 - La Casa De Cristo Lutheran

Phoenix Boys Choir presents “The Wonderful Time of Year”

December 11 - Musical Instrument Museum Theatre

The Brian Setzer Orchestra presents The 13th Annual Christmas Rocks Tour

December 15 - Celebrity Theatre

Etienne Charles : Creole Christmas

December 15 - Musical Instrument Museum Theatre

The Klezmatics: Happy Joyous Hanukkah, with Lyrics by Woody Guthrie

December 16 - Musical Instrument Museum Theatre

Nicole Pesce : An American Christmas

December 17 - Tempe Center for the Arts

Chris Mann : A Holiday Night with the Phantom

December 17 - Musical Instrument Museum Theatre

Joe Costello : An American Christmas

December 18 - Tempe Center for the Arts

Bartholomew Faire

December 18 - Episcopal Church of Nativity

Scottsdale Philharmonic Holiday Concert

December 15 - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

A Peter White Christmas

December 15 - Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort

A Merri-Achi Christmas

December 17 - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

David Benoit Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown

December 18 - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

The Hot Sardines Holiday Soup

December 18 - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

David Britton Christmas : Sounds of the Season

December 23 - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs the Ghost of Christmas Eve

December 26 - Gila River Arena