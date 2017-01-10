A Perfect Circle Is Playing a Concert in Phoenix, as Are Foreigner and Cheap Trick

menu

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 8:47 a.m.
By David Accomazzo
For the first time since 2011, A Perfect Circle is coming back to Phoenix.

The band, which features Maynard James Keenan of Tool and Puscifer, guitarist Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, ex-Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine), and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine), announced a series of tour dates, which includes a stop at Comerica Theatre on April 10.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13, at 10 a.m. at livenation.com and at the Comerica box office.

Foreigner and Cheap Trick also announced a concert. The bands are scheduled to play Ak- Chin Pavilion on August 24.

David Accomazzo
David is a music wrangler, award-winning reporter, critic, and editor with more than a decade in the business.
Comerica Theatre
400 W. Washington St.
Phoenix, AZ 85003

602-514-2919

www.comericatheatre.com

Ak-Chin Pavilion
2121 N. 83rd Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85035

602-254-7200

