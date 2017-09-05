Agnostic Front's Roger Miret Is Bringing His Memoir to Phoenix

Agnostic Front's Roger Miret is coming to Phoenix. Epitaph Records

Fans of punk rock memoirs, rejoice. Hardcore legend Roger Miret has penned a compelling autobiography, and he’s coming to the Valley this month to share it.

The Agnostic Front singer is scheduled to appear at Changing Hands’ Phoenix location on Wednesday, September 6, to sign and discuss his new memoir. My Riot: Agnostic Front, Grit, Guts, and Glory documents the Cuban-born Miret’s struggles to adapt to life in the U.S. after his family fled the Castro regime. The book delves into many facets of Miret’s life: the grinding poverty of his childhood; living as a teenager squatter; becoming deeply enmeshed in downtown New York’s hardcore scene; and later turning to drug-running to support his family.

Described as a “testament to the perils of growing up too fast," it’s an unsparing portrait of a troubled youth trying to crawl out of the margins.