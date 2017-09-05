menu

Agnostic Front's Roger Miret Is Bringing His Memoir to Phoenix

Here's What You Need to See at HOCO Fest 2017


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Agnostic Front's Roger Miret Is Bringing His Memoir to Phoenix

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 10 a.m.
By Ashley Naftule
Agnostic Front's Roger Miret is coming to Phoenix.
Agnostic Front's Roger Miret is coming to Phoenix.
Epitaph Records
A A

Fans of punk rock memoirs, rejoice. Hardcore legend Roger Miret has penned a compelling autobiography, and he’s coming to the Valley this month to share it.

The Agnostic Front singer is scheduled to appear at Changing Hands’ Phoenix location on Wednesday, September 6, to sign and discuss his new memoir. My Riot: Agnostic Front, Grit, Guts, and Glory documents the Cuban-born Miret’s struggles to adapt to life in the U.S. after his family fled the Castro regime. The book delves into many facets of Miret’s life: the grinding poverty of his childhood; living as a teenager squatter; becoming deeply enmeshed in downtown New York’s hardcore scene; and later turning to drug-running to support his family.

Described as a “testament to the perils of growing up too fast," it’s an unsparing portrait of a troubled youth trying to crawl out of the margins.

In addition to fronting the seminal Agnostic Front, Miret also fronts Roger Miret and the Disasters and is a member of The Alligators. Though he’s currently residing in Scottsdale, the man made his bones in the NYC hardcore underground in the '80s.

Upcoming Events

Each ticket to this literary event comes with a copy of Miret’s book. They can be purchased in advance through Changing Hands' website. The signings will take place after the event. Priority will be placed on ticket-holders; if time allows, Miret will be available to sign books for non-ticket holders as well.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. in Changing Hands’ First Draft Book Bar.

Ashley Naftule

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >