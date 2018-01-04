Here's Everything We Know About AJJ's Desert Trash Party

Folk-punk band AJJ will return to Phoenix on Saturday, February 3, to present Desert Trash, a party they curated that features a lineup full of “friends and heroes.”

This multimedia event will be hosted by Kevin McDonald of Kids in the Hall fame. Turns out the legendary sketch comedian is a fan of the band, who came up playing the Trunk Space, and sent them a fan letter last year. Getting the letter was a thrill for the band, because the admiration was completely mutual.

“This was a huge deal for us,” says AJJ singer Sean Bonnette. “We all grew up watching Kids in the Hall, and Kevin McDonald totally helped shape our senses of humor.”