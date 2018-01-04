 


AJJ will headline Desert Trash.
Erica Lauren

Here's Everything We Know About AJJ's Desert Trash Party

Amy Young | January 4, 2018 | 8:12am
AA

Folk-punk band AJJ will return to Phoenix on Saturday, February 3, to present Desert Trash, a party they curated that features a lineup full of “friends and heroes.”

This multimedia event will be hosted by Kevin McDonald of Kids in the Hall fame. Turns out the legendary sketch comedian is a fan of the band, who came up playing the Trunk Space, and sent them a fan letter last year. Getting the letter was a thrill for the band, because the admiration was completely mutual. 

“This was a huge deal for us,” says AJJ singer Sean Bonnette. “We all grew up watching Kids in the Hall, and Kevin McDonald totally helped shape our senses of humor.”

Desert Trash's roster of bands predominately comprises Arizona acts. AJJ will share the stage with Xiu Xiu (solo), Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Chris Farren, Karima Walker, and Sundressed. The list of bands is still being finalized and more acts will be added soon. But we do know that AJJ will perform with the band's lineup, and as the original duo of Bonnette and Ben Gallaty.

In addition to the music and comedy, the party will feature exhibitions curated by local artist J.J. Horner presented throughout the venue, a live screen-printing demonstration from Tucson’s Tanline Printing, and a pop-up skate park courtesy of the folks from Valley-based Cowtown Skateboards.

Local involvement includes the event poster, which was designed by Djentrification, a longtime area DJ, known for his eclectic sets.

"With Desert Trash, we hope to follow in the footsteps of great Phoenix parties, like PAPA, and the yearly New Year's Eve party at the Compound in Tempe," Bonnette says. "For me, this means creating a multi-genre, multi-medium experience that will inspire the same kind of wonder that I felt the first time I went to First Fridays in the early 2000s."

Desert Trash is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street. Tickets are $20 for those 13 and older, but access is all-ages with a parent or guardian. Visit thevanburenphx.com.

 
Amy Young is an arts and culture writer who also spends time curating arts-related exhibits and events, and playing drums in local bands French Girls and Sturdy Ladies.

