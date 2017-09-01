menu

Wanna Open for Alice Cooper? Here's Your Chance

5 Arizona Bands Are Battling to Play Lost Lake Festival


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Wanna Open for Alice Cooper? Here's Your Chance

Friday, September 1, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Ashley Naftule
Alice Cooper performs at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.EXPAND
Alice Cooper performs at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.
Jim Louvau
A A

Ever wanted to open for Alice Cooper at one of his rollicking Christmas Pudding concerts? Your holiday wish could come true.

With the support of Solid Rock, Alice Cooper'stown, and Brave Tipping, the hometown hero is hosting his own American Idol-inspired talent search. Alice Cooper's Proof Is In The Pudding will give one lucky young solo artist and one band a chance to open for the guillotine-happy musician during his big holiday show at the Celebrity Theatre on Saturday, December 9.

During past contests, up to 300 musicians age 25 and younger have competed for the chance to be in that spotlight. And it's not just stage time that they're vying for: there's some cool prizes at stake too. The grand prize winners will get to open for Alice and also receive a $1,000 cash prize. The top soloist will also get an opening slot and win $500.

There are other prizes in store for competitors:
- An opening slot for P.O.D.'s show at the Mesa Music Festival
- A backstage meet-and-greet with Pat Benatar
- A performance at an Arizona Cardinals game
- A one-hour jam session/Q&A with famous musicians
- Guitars from Taylor Guitars
- More than 100 prizes and performance opportunites at local concerts, sporting events, and festivals happening throughout the year

Upcoming Events

Here's the timeline for the competition:

Deadline to enter is September 1. You can register on Alice Cooper's Solid Rock site.

Kick-off is September 15 at the Rock Teen Center.

Auditions start at 9 a.m. on September 16 at The Rock Teen Center.

The contest launch runs from September 26 through 28 at The Rock Teen Center.

Quarter Finals: October 12-13. 6 p.m. at Paradise Valley Community College

Semi Finals: October 26-27. 6 p.m. at Cooper’stown.

Finals are at 6 p.m. on November 10 at Cooper’stown.

The Christmas Pudding Show is December 9 at Celebrity Theatre.

Participants are expected to be present at all dates in the competition. Dates, times, and prizes are subject to change.

Ashley Naftule

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >