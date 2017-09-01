Wanna Open for Alice Cooper? Here's Your Chance
|
Alice Cooper performs at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.
Jim Louvau
Ever wanted to open for Alice Cooper at one of his rollicking Christmas Pudding concerts? Your holiday wish could come true.
With the support of Solid Rock, Alice Cooper'stown, and Brave Tipping, the hometown hero is hosting his own American Idol-inspired talent search. Alice Cooper's Proof Is In The Pudding will give one lucky young solo artist and one band a chance to open for the guillotine-happy musician during his big holiday show at the Celebrity Theatre on Saturday, December 9.
During past contests, up to 300 musicians age 25 and younger have competed for the chance to be in that spotlight. And it's not just stage time that they're vying for: there's some cool prizes at stake too. The grand prize winners will get to open for Alice and also receive a $1,000 cash prize. The top soloist will also get an opening slot and win $500.
There are other prizes in store for competitors:
- An opening slot for P.O.D.'s show at the Mesa Music Festival
- A backstage meet-and-greet with Pat Benatar
- A performance at an Arizona Cardinals game
- A one-hour jam session/Q&A with famous musicians
- Guitars from Taylor Guitars
- More than 100 prizes and performance opportunites at local concerts, sporting events, and festivals happening throughout the year
Here's the timeline for the competition:
Deadline to enter is September 1. You can register on Alice Cooper's Solid Rock site.
Kick-off is September 15 at the Rock Teen Center.
Auditions start at 9 a.m. on September 16 at The Rock Teen Center.
The contest launch runs from September 26 through 28 at The Rock Teen Center.
Quarter Finals: October 12-13. 6 p.m. at Paradise Valley Community College
Semi Finals: October 26-27. 6 p.m. at Cooper’stown.
Finals are at 6 p.m. on November 10 at Cooper’stown.
The Christmas Pudding Show is December 9 at Celebrity Theatre.
Participants are expected to be present at all dates in the competition. Dates, times, and prizes are subject to change.
