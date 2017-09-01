Wanna Open for Alice Cooper? Here's Your Chance

EXPAND Alice Cooper performs at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Tuesday, August 15, 2017. Jim Louvau

Ever wanted to open for Alice Cooper at one of his rollicking Christmas Pudding concerts? Your holiday wish could come true.

With the support of Solid Rock, Alice Cooper'stown, and Brave Tipping, the hometown hero is hosting his own American Idol-inspired talent search. Alice Cooper's Proof Is In The Pudding will give one lucky young solo artist and one band a chance to open for the guillotine-happy musician during his big holiday show at the Celebrity Theatre on Saturday, December 9.

During past contests, up to 300 musicians age 25 and younger have competed for the chance to be in that spotlight. And it's not just stage time that they're vying for: there's some cool prizes at stake too. The grand prize winners will get to open for Alice and also receive a $1,000 cash prize. The top soloist will also get an opening slot and win $500.