Alice Cooper/Deep Purple, Kings of Leon Announce Phoenix Concerts
|
Alice Cooper
Maria Vassett
Alice Cooper and Deep Purple are touring this summer, and that will include a stop at Ak-Chin Pavilion on August 15.
The Edgar Winter Band will open for the two groups, providing a bluesy addition to the classic rock of the headliners.
Deep Purple is set to release Infinite, its first album since 2013's Now What?! The album is slated to come out April 7.
Kings of Leon also announced a Phoenix concert date. The group intends to play a concert at Ak-Chin Pavilion on April 29. Deerhunter will open for the band at the Phoenix date.
Tickets for the Alice Cooper/Deep Purple tour go on sale on February 3. Kings of Leon tickets will be available on February 4.
Related Location
2121 N. 83rd Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85035
