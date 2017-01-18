All-Female "Nasty Women" Noise Concert Will Happen in Phoenix During Trump's Inauguration
|
Lana Del Rabies will perform at Night of Neuralgia #4, an event that will benefit Planned Parenthood Arizona.
Tyler Griffin
Inauguration Day doesn't have to be all about the man elected president.
Here in Phoenix, female noise musicians are coming together to perform a special show in solidarity for women’s rights the day Donald Trump officially becomes president. Nasty Women — Night of Neuralgia #4 is fourth in a series of experimental music and noise nights which began back in September in Phoenix.
This event, taking place at Fine Art Complex 1101 gallery in Tempe, is part of the "Nasty Women" exhibition happening at Grand ArtHaus, which is in solidarity with the initial "Nasty Women" exhibition in New York City, which aims to stand up for women’s rights in the wake of the Trump presidency.
The Nights of Neuralgia are intended to be a showcase for all experimental music and include both electronic acts and live bands. The word “neuralgia” is defined as intense, typically intermittent pain along the course of a nerve, especially in the head or face.
When booking the events, Scott Mitting noticed a lack of female presence in the scene.
“I haven’t had a single female performer booked at the Nights of Neuralgia until this fourth one,”
Neuralgia #4 is an all-ages show featuring Lana del Rabies, Chelsea Claire, DJ
Outside of fostering growth in the experimental music scene, and increasing female involvement, events like Nasty Women also aim to unite the artistic community in the face of what looks to be a challenging four years.
“We still need to show we want to hold on to our values and show that the rhetoric that is represented by the current president isn’t okay,” says Sam
The Night of Neuralgia #4 is happening in solidarity with the "Nasty Women: Phoenix Unite" art exhibition taking place at the Grand ArtHaus downtown through January 20. This gallery show features visual art from local female artists.
