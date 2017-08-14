Here's the 2017 Apache Lake Music Festival Lineup

Mark your calendars, music fans. The Apache Lake Music Festival just announced its 2017 lineup.

Taking place at Apache Lake Resort and Marina on Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28, the 2017 festival will feature two days of performances from some of the Valley's best and brightest bands.

Here's a rundown of the acts scheduled to perform at this year's fest: 2 Tone Lizard Kings, Adero, Analog Outlaw, Aunt B, Banana Gun, Bear Ghost, Brothers Gow, CHKLZ, The Color 8, Dry River Yacht Club, Geibral Elisha Movement, Harrison Fjord, The Hourglass Cats, Jane N' The Jungle, Jay Allan & The Uncommon Good, Japhy's Descent, Los Chollas Peligrosas, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Sara Robinson Band, The Sink or Swim, The Stakes, The Sugar Thieves, Sympathy F, Vintage Wednesday, and The Woodworks.

There will also be late-night DJ performances presented by Culture Shock.

Apache Lake Music Festival tickets are on sale now. Single-day passes for Friday or Saturday cost $30, and two-day passes are $50. The resort has a limited number of rooms available for booking during the weekend. Camping is available around the lake area with the purchase of a $5 per car camping pass.

