menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Here's the 2017 Apache Lake Music Festival Lineup

Monday, August 14, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Ashley Naftule
Jane N' The Jungle are coming to Apache Lake Music Fest.
Jane N' The Jungle are coming to Apache Lake Music Fest.
Jim Louvau
A A

Mark your calendars, music fans. The Apache Lake Music Festival just announced its 2017 lineup.

Related Stories

Taking place at Apache Lake Resort and Marina on Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28, the 2017 festival will feature two days of performances from some of the Valley's best and brightest bands.

Here's a rundown of the acts scheduled to perform at this year's fest: 2 Tone Lizard Kings, Adero, Analog Outlaw, Aunt B, Banana Gun, Bear Ghost, Brothers Gow, CHKLZ, The Color 8, Dry River Yacht Club, Geibral Elisha Movement, Harrison Fjord, The Hourglass Cats, Jane N' The Jungle, Jay Allan & The Uncommon Good, Japhy's Descent, Los Chollas Peligrosas, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Sara Robinson Band, The Sink or Swim, The Stakes, The Sugar Thieves, Sympathy F, Vintage Wednesday, and The Woodworks.

There will also be late-night DJ performances presented by Culture Shock.

Apache Lake Music Festival tickets are on sale now. Single-day passes for Friday or Saturday cost $30, and two-day passes are $50. The resort has a limited number of rooms available for booking during the weekend. Camping is available around the lake area with the purchase of a $5 per car camping pass.

Ashley Naftule
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Apache Lake Marina & Resort
More Info
More Info

State Highway 88 at Forest Road 183
Roosevelt, AZ 85545

928-467-2511

www.apachelake.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >