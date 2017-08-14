Here's the 2017 Apache Lake Music Festival Lineup
|
Jane N' The Jungle are coming to Apache Lake Music Fest.
Jim Louvau
Mark your calendars, music fans. The Apache Lake Music Festival just announced its 2017 lineup.
Taking place at Apache Lake Resort and Marina on Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28, the 2017 festival will feature two days of performances from some of the Valley's best and brightest bands.
Here's a rundown of the acts scheduled to perform at this year's fest: 2 Tone Lizard Kings, Adero, Analog Outlaw, Aunt B, Banana Gun, Bear Ghost, Brothers Gow, CHKLZ, The Color 8, Dry River Yacht Club, Geibral Elisha Movement, Harrison Fjord, The Hourglass Cats, Jane N' The Jungle, Jay Allan & The Uncommon Good, Japhy's Descent, Los Chollas Peligrosas, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Sara Robinson Band, The Sink or Swim, The Stakes, The Sugar Thieves, Sympathy F, Vintage Wednesday, and The Woodworks.
There will also be late-night DJ performances presented by Culture Shock.
Apache Lake Music Festival tickets are on sale now. Single-day passes for Friday or Saturday cost $30, and two-day passes are $50. The resort has a limited number of rooms available for booking during the weekend. Camping is available around the lake area with the purchase of a $5 per car camping pass.
Related Location
State Highway 88 at Forest Road 183
Roosevelt, AZ 85545
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Phoenix, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
The Grateful Shred
TicketsFri., Sep. 15, 8:00pm
-
Autograph
TicketsSun., Sep. 17, 7:00pm
-
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
TicketsTue., Sep. 19, 8:00pm
-
Jack Russell's Great White
TicketsFri., Sep. 1, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!