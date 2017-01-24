menu

Ariana Grande Moves Talking Stick Resort Concert to February 3

Iron Maiden To Play Phoenix Concert in June


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ariana Grande Moves Talking Stick Resort Concert to February 3

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 10:02 a.m.
By David Accomazzo
Ariana Grande Moves Talking Stick Resort Concert to February 3EXPAND
Courtesy of Ariana Grande
A A

Citing scheduling conflicts, Ariana Grande's February 2 concert at Talking Stick Resort Arena has been pushed a day later to Friday, February 3.

The concert is the first date on the singer's "Dangerous Woman Tour."

Tickets for the February 2 show will be honored at the February 3 show, and refunds are available at the point of purchase.

David Accomazzo
David is a music wrangler, award-winning reporter, critic, and editor with more than a decade in the business.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Talking Stick Resort Arena
More Info
More Info

201 E. Jefferson St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-379-2000

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >