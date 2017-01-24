Ariana Grande Moves Talking Stick Resort Concert to February 3
|
Courtesy of Ariana Grande
Citing scheduling conflicts, Ariana Grande's February 2 concert at Talking Stick Resort Arena has been pushed a day later to Friday, February 3.
The concert is the first date on the singer's "Dangerous Woman Tour."
Tickets for the February 2 show will be honored at the February 3 show, and refunds are available at the point of purchase.
Related Location
201 E. Jefferson St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004
