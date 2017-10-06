Here's the Lineup for the Arizona Hip-Hop Festival 2017

Justus Samuel has his hands full these days. For pretty much all of his waking hours, the local community organizer has been busy overseeing local hip-hop promotions company and record label Respect the Underground and planning any number of upcoming nights and events.

And the biggest one undoubtedly is the latest Arizona Hip-Hop Festival.

The annual event, which takes place on Saturday, November 11, at Comerica Theatre in downtown Phoenix, is a massive undertaking, to say the least. Hundreds of different rappers, MCs, DJs, and artists from throughout Arizona will perform during a day-long celebration of hip-hop culture and the local scene. A variety of DJs, dancers, and visual artists will also do their thing at the event.

As with its first three editions, Samuel says, the Arizona Hip-Hop Festival 2017 will serve as a showcase for the local scene and its wealth of talent.

“It’s a platform that was designed to cultivate the culture and be used as a platform for active practitioners,” he says. “It's for people to celebrate Arizona hip-hop culture.”

The festival will include every aspect of hip-hop culture, ranging from rapping and DJing to visual artistry and both b-boy and b-girl dancing. There will also be clothing and apparel vendors and a variety of youth workshops.

And just like the last couple of years, the festival has the official endorsement of Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton, who declared Saturday, November 11, to be “Arizona Hip-Hop Day.”

“It's literally a holiday,” Samuel says.

And just like at every edition of the Arizona Hip-Hop Festival, the lineup for 2017 is going to be enormous.

Samuel revealed the lineup to Phoenix New Times, and it includes more than 250 artists and acts from throughout the Valley and around Arizona. They’ll perform on any of various stages that will make up the event, held in and around Comerica Theatre.

“The event will have eight stages this year,” Samuel says. “We’re going to be shutting down the entire block surrounding [Comerica].”

And there are more than 100 new faces on the lineup, he says, as well as plenty of favorites.

Here’s a rundown of everyone who will be at the festival this year, including DJs, hosts, and visual artists.

EXPAND A mural in downtown Phoenix promoting Arizona Hip-Hop Day and the Arizona Hip-Hop Festival 2017. Courtesy of Justus Samuel

Hip-Hop Artists & Rappers:

A-Train

Adeezy Da Don

AJ The Breeze

Ashton Vaughn Charles

All Dollaz

Almon Gold

Amani Jae

Anthony Cortez

Aquarius Jones

Ardy Reapz

Atari Monroe

AU

Audi Clips

AVD

Ay-R

AZ Lowrider

AZ Legend Golden

B Nasty

B-Man The HighRida

Benjamin Fly

Brandon Rodelo

Brixx

Bruc3 of Mesa Made

Buddha Tha Skitzo

C-Leach & Silver

Calicoe G

Captain Nerk

Cash Lanskey

Chalease

Charlie Mumbles

Chico Rios

Chink Gee

Chop

City Boi

City Da Juiceman

Charlie Mumbles Courtesy of the artist

CityLyfe

Corey S.

Cruise & Loh

Cultivated Kings

CY & LV Squad

Da New Era Damyon

Damez

Dann G

Dat Nga King De

David James

DaviPhresh

Daygo Strange

Dead Mason Entertainment

Deebo Lotti

DeLa Preme

Delly Everyday

Denzel Davis

Desert Life Entertainment

DieNasty The Mexican Thuggalo

Dirt Squad

Dirty Dan

Doberman

Dom $mith

Donny Kai

EXPAND Local rapper Dann G. Nick Gallegos Jr.

Dough Boy & WickedMob

Dougie Drew

Dre Benz

Dre Polo

Drew From 93'

DRXL Heights

Dub Fuego

Dub The Million Dollar Baby

DVicious

E-$cott

Eddie Wellz

El Richardo

Emilio Price

Entity

Epod Tribe

Erika Jasmin

eSauce

Floowood

FORTYEIGHTOH

Fresco ToldYa

G.M.W

Gattling Ern

Grynd

H.G.T. The Don

Hannibal Leq

Haze That Saxy Rapper

Henny Lago

Hoood & Judge Da Boss

Huedon

Hunter James

I-Dee

ill V

InjunEarz

INTROspection

I-Roc & Marquel Deljuan

Isaiah The Rapper

Local rapper J. Rob the Chief. Courtesy of the artist

J Fresh

J Hav

J Rydah

J-One Speed

J. Rob the Chief

Jaca

Jae e

Jae Tilt

Jah Harris

Jahwan Hendrix

Jalopy Bungus & 20POUNDS

JC The Triple Threat

Je Mula

Jeezy D

Jimmy Grooves

JMFC

Joe Smoke

Jonathon Easterwood

Julius King

K. Mahree

KayG3e

King Blizz

Knoctoric

Komplx

KT Gipson

KVLT

KY Sluggah

Kyle Burquette

Lamar Crushin

Lazy Boy Squad

Lionel Ray

Legacy Tha Legend & Sage Carnegie

LFETME

LosOnE

Louie Lovewell

LoyalT

Lucky D

EXPAND Nerdcore star Mega Ran. Andrew Doench

Machine Rudeen

Mad Signtist

Mafiatic Misfits

Marley B

MCH

McNastee

MeechieMann420

Mega Ran

Mental Cases

Metronome

Mic Check

Mic Myers

Mickey Zobel

Midnite da Dread

Mike Check (Tucson)

Mista White

Mo Luv

Money N Fame

Monsieur Hiver

#TheNxt

Nile Ross

No Class Millionaires

Nroc Leoj

P Jaye Tha Principal

Peace Money Entertainment

Penny The Great

Phoenixx Ugrill & 900triiibe

Piff

Play Locco

Pokafase

Proff TV

Prophet

Q

R Turn Ent

Rahn G.

Raw B. Wiked

Raw Yola

Retro Legendz

Rhythm & Rhyme

Richie Evans

Ricky Pablo

Roc D

Rocadopolis

Royce Bell

S.K.A.

S.O.N.

Sab $tory

Salty Brasi

Scooby-V

ShoNuff

Sillay

Slim Billions

$mirk

Sonni Boi & Marcus Lee

Spit Hell Manuel

Ssonic

St. Pierre

Stizzy Davis

Stokes

Studio Flo

Swarley Sheen

Syc Phyx

Salty Brasi. Courtesy of the artist

T-Suede

Tay Da Crown

Terrorist Angel Babies From Neptune

Terry AZ

Tha Wikid One

The Black Family

The Color 8

The Sound Bombers

3BReal

30 Spice (a.k.a Simply Damon)

Thrice Authentic

Tommy Belair

Tommy Will

Tony Watts

Traffiking

Tragedy

Trap House

Trouble Music

2 Dash D

Valley Music Worldwide

Vante Mack

Vinney Mendez

Vision That Entertainment

Wayne Wayne

Will Claye

William Speakz

Willy Northpole

Woodro

Xian

Y Beezy

Y-Not

Yaymee K

Yitti Hu$tla

YKTS Cochino

Yo$h

Yog Westwood

Young Jaws

Young Kooky

Young Spider

Yung Chrissuh

Yung Sims

Zig-Zag of NB Ridaz

Zonaa

EXPAND Justus Samuel of Respect the Underground. Courtesy of Justus Samuel

Hosts:

JustUs

Bag of Tricks Cat

Rahmun

Mz. Mac

Legace The Legend

Zonaa

Young Wavy (Greedy Green)

Myra Energy

Arizona Mixtapes

Pokafase & Louanna Faine

DJ John Blaze

DJ Mad Skillz

Amanda Wynn

Justin Day

Turntablists perform at last year's Arizona Hip-Hop Festival. Frank Cordova

DJs:

DJ Benz

DJ Torch

DJ Intrigue

DJ M. Rocka

DJ Anh

DJ Khaos

DJ Sixsational

DJ Mad Skillz

DJ Marvel

DJayy Charliee

DJ J Boogie

DJ John Blaze

Gonzo 52

DJ Reflekshin

Fader Manners

A local painter does live art at last year's Arizona Hip-hop Festival. Frank Cordova

Visual Artists:

Facin Art

Angie Zapata

Heather Freitas

Shoreigh Williams

Cassandra Davison

Antoinette Cauley

Dylan Proby

Andre McCline

Joey Carbajal

Daniel Gunner

Steele Roots

Ignacio Martinez

Jake Daurham

K.U.T

TK Art

Shaped by Syd

Stevo Art

Tanu Dyer

Therosia

Wendy Marshall

Alana Fulton

Kynell Cook

Joanna Johnson

Noreen Ayonayon

Cross Davision

Vanished_Henna 98

Savannah Stegall

Cofey

Mancell Jackson

DriveBye Tatz

Arizona Hip-Hop Festival 2017 takes place on Saturday, November 11, at Comerica Theatre. Tickets are $25 online and are also available from any of the participating artists.

