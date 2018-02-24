Five Arizona Labels Are Teaming Up to Celebrate Record Store Day

Record Store Day falls on April 21 this year. It’s been going for more than a decade, and invites fans and collectors to grab specially offered releases and merchandise.

Some local record labels want to get you in the mood by throwing a party the night before. The AZ Record Label Fest: Pre-Record Store Day Party isn’t just to get you prepped for shopping, though.

“A bunch of us who have labels got together and started talking about it,” says Jeremiah J. Gratza, the director of operations at Stateside Presents and the man behind the label, President Gator. “And we all thought it would be cool to put on an event that showcases what Arizona has to offer."

