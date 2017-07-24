Arizona State Fair Announces 2017 Concert Lineup

Shock-rocker Marilyn Manson is scheduled to perform at the Arizona State Fair on Thursday, October 26.

It’s one of the biggest and most popular attractions at the Arizona State Fair each year and it brings thousands out to the annual event.

And, no, we’re not referring to the deep-fried food, thrill rides, or demolition derby.

It’s the state fair’s annual concert series, which features free performances by plenty of famous artists and acts.

And now we know who will perform at this year’s event, which will run from October 6 to 29.

Arizona State Fair organizers have announced the concert lineup for 2017 and, as always, it includes a mix of rock, country, and hip-hop artists.

And there are plenty of famous names involved.

The biggest of the bunch include shock-rocker Marilyn Manson, who will perform on Thursday, October 26, and rap legend Snoop Dogg, who will perform on Saturday, October 21.

EXPAND Hip-hop legend and Arizona State Fair regular Snoop Dogg. Jim Louvau

It’s the first time that Manson and his band will make an appearance at the fair. Conversely, the Doggfather has practically been a regular at the fairgrounds, having performed at the fair on three prior occasions.

He’s not the only one making a return trip, as Tempe jangle-pop heroes Gin Blossoms, who will be at the event on Saturday, October 14, have performed for their hometown crowd at a few previous fairs.

Other highlights of the Arizona State Fair’s 2017 concert lineup include hard rock band Halestorm, rapper Jake Miller, Latin rock act Café Tacuba, and alternative group Our Lady Peace. Country stars Billy Currington, Randy Houser, and Gary Allan are slated to perform, too.

As always, concerts will take place inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which is located on the state fairgrounds, throughout the run of the fair. Each will be free to attend, albeit with regular fair admission, and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. If you’d like to sit close to the stage, however, reserved seating is available for $15 to $25, depending on the particular concert.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, July 29, through the Arizona State Fair website.

Here's a rundown of all the concerts that have been announced:

EXPAND Cake is scheduled to perform at the Arizona State Fair on Saturday, October 7. Robert Knight

Gary Allan

Friday, October 6

7 p.m.

Cake

Saturday, October 7

7 p.m.

Billy Currington

Wednesday, October 11

7 p.m.

Halestorm

Thursday, October 12

7 p.m.

Fiesta Friday

With Baby Bash, MC Magic, Lil Rob, and Brown Boy

Friday, October 13

7 p.m.

Gin Blossoms

Saturday, October 14

7 p.m.

Jake Miller

Sunday, October 15

5 p.m.

Randy Houser

Thursday, October 19

7 p.m.

EXPAND The musicians of Latin rock ensemble Cafe Tacvba. Courtesy of Cafe Tacvba

Café Tacuba

Friday, October 20

7 p.m.

Snoop Dogg

Saturday, October 21

7 p.m.

Forever in Your Mind

Sunday, October 22

5 p.m.

Our Lady Peace

Wednesday, October 25

7 p.m.

Marilyn Manson

Thursday, October 26

7 p.m.

Rick Springfield

Friday, October 27

7 p.m.

Old School Jam

With Sugar Hill Gang, Midnight Star, Club Nouveau, Brenda K. Starr, and The Dazz Band

Saturday, October 28

7 p.m.

