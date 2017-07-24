menu

Arizona State Fair Announces 2017 Concert Lineup

Arizona State Fair Announces 2017 Concert Lineup

Monday, July 24, 2017 at 2:24 p.m.
By Benjamin Leatherman
Shock-rocker Marilyn Manson is scheduled to perform at the Arizona State Fair on Thursday, October 26.
Mike Brooks
It’s one of the biggest and most popular attractions at the Arizona State Fair each year and it brings thousands out to the annual event.

And, no, we’re not referring to the deep-fried food, thrill rides, or demolition derby.

It’s the state fair’s annual concert series, which features free performances by plenty of famous artists and acts.

And now we know who will perform at this year’s event, which will run from October 6 to 29.

Arizona State Fair organizers have announced the concert lineup for 2017 and, as always, it includes a mix of rock, country, and hip-hop artists.

And there are plenty of famous names involved.

The biggest of the bunch include shock-rocker Marilyn Manson, who will perform on Thursday, October 26, and rap legend Snoop Dogg, who will perform on Saturday, October 21.

Hip-hop legend and Arizona State Fair regular Snoop Dogg.EXPAND
Jim Louvau

It’s the first time that Manson and his band will make an appearance at the fair. Conversely, the Doggfather has practically been a regular at the fairgrounds, having performed at the fair on three prior occasions.

He’s not the only one making a return trip, as Tempe jangle-pop heroes Gin Blossoms, who will be at the event on Saturday, October 14, have performed for their hometown crowd at a few previous fairs.

Other highlights of the Arizona State Fair’s 2017 concert lineup include hard rock band Halestorm, rapper Jake Miller, Latin rock act Café Tacuba, and alternative group Our Lady Peace. Country stars Billy Currington, Randy Houser, and Gary Allan are slated to perform, too.

As always, concerts will take place inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which is located on the state fairgrounds, throughout the run of the fair. Each will be free to attend, albeit with regular fair admission, and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. If you’d like to sit close to the stage, however, reserved seating is available for $15 to $25, depending on the particular concert.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, July 29, through the Arizona State Fair website.

Here's a rundown of all the concerts that have been announced:

Cake is scheduled to perform at the Arizona State Fair on Saturday, October 7.EXPAND
Robert Knight

Gary Allan
Friday, October 6
7 p.m.

Cake
Saturday, October 7
7 p.m.

Billy Currington
Wednesday, October 11
7 p.m.

Halestorm
Thursday, October 12
7 p.m.

Fiesta Friday
With Baby Bash, MC Magic, Lil Rob, and Brown Boy
Friday, October 13
7 p.m.

Gin Blossoms
Saturday, October 14
7 p.m.

Jake Miller
Sunday, October 15
5 p.m.

Randy Houser
Thursday, October 19
7 p.m.

The musicians of Latin rock ensemble Cafe Tacvba.EXPAND
Courtesy of Cafe Tacvba

Café Tacuba
Friday, October 20
7 p.m.

Snoop Dogg
Saturday, October 21
7 p.m.

Forever in Your Mind
Sunday, October 22
5 p.m.

Our Lady Peace
Wednesday, October 25
7 p.m.

Marilyn Manson
Thursday, October 26
7 p.m.

Rick Springfield
Friday, October 27
7 p.m.

Old School Jam
With Sugar Hill Gang, Midnight Star, Club Nouveau, Brenda K. Starr, and The Dazz Band
Saturday, October 28
7 p.m.

Benjamin Leatherman
Benjamin is the clubs editor at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

