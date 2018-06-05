Arizona State Fair Starts Announcing Its 2018 Concert Lineup

The Wallflowers are scheduled to perform on Wednesday, October 10, at the Arizona State Fair.

The Arizona State Fair ain't just roller coasters, corn dogs, and quilts, y’all .

As any fairgoer worth his or her weight in ride tickets can tell you, there are also tons of big concerts that take place during at the annual monthlong extravaganza. As a matter of fact, Arizona State Fair's concerts, which tend to feature a slew of legendary bands, are arguably one of its most popular attractions.

And now we have an idea who will perform at this year's fair, which runs October 5 to 28.