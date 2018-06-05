Arizona State Fair Starts Announcing Its 2018 Concert Lineup

The Arizona State Fair ain't just roller coasters, corn dogs, and quilts,
As any fairgoer worth his or her weight in ride tickets can tell you, there are also tons of big concerts that take place during at the annual monthlong extravaganza. As a matter of fact, Arizona State Fair's concerts, which tend to feature a slew of legendary bands, are arguably one of its most popular attractions.
And now we have an idea who will perform at this year's fair, which runs October 5 to 28.
That’s because State Fair organizers have begun revealing the concert lineup for 2018.
A couple of bands have been announced thus far, and (as you’d expect), the list includes some notable names: The Wallflowers and 38 Special.
The Wallflowers, who are scheduled to perform on Thursday, October 11, are fronted by Jakob Dylan, and scored several radio hits back in the late '90s. As you may know, Jakob is the son of folk-rock legend Bob Dylan, who has also performed at the Arizona State Fair.
Southern rock act 38 Special, which scored such early '80s hits as "Hold On Loosely," and "Caught Up in You,” are scheduled to perform on Wednesday, October 10.
As always, performances for the concert series will take place inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which is located on the state fairgrounds, throughout the run of the fair.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Each will be free to attend, albeit with regular fair admission, and general seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. If you’d like to sit close to the stage, however, reserved seating is available for $40 to $60.
Reserved-seating tickets for both The Wallflowers and 38 Special will go on sale to the public on Saturday, June 9, via the Arizona State Fair website.
State fair organizers plan to announce additional bands and musicians for the concert series throughout the summer.
Stay tuned.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!