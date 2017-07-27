A$AP Mob Is Coming to Mesa
|
The A$AP Mob announced a fall 2017 tour.
Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com
Dust off your Louis Vuitton backpack, rap fashionistas. The A$AP Mob is coming to Arizona.
Formed in 2006 in Harlem, A$AP Mob is an East Coast crew of rappers, producers, and fashion designers. Each member has the group's slogan Always Strive And Prosper as part of his name. While the dapper A$AP Rocky is the group's most famous member, other Mob members have made their mark over the last few years (especially A$AP Ferg, who's giving Rocky a run for his money as the best of the bunch).
A$AP Mob has released one group studio album, 2016's Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends. The second volume in the Cozy Tapes series is set to drop this year, which is why the whole Mob is hitting the road this fall.
A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Nast, and A$AP Ant are embarking on a 20-city tour. And they're bringing a few friends along for the ride: Playboi Carti, Key!, and Cozy Boys are also slated to appear when A$AP Mob hits Mesa on Saturday, October 21, at Mesa Amphitheatre.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, July 28. They can purchased through the A$AP Mob website.
Related Location
263 N. Center St.
Mesa, AZ 85201
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Phoenix, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Dierks Bentley
TicketsSat., Aug. 26, 7:30pm
-
Lord Huron
TicketsSat., Aug. 26, 8:00pm
-
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
TicketsTue., Aug. 29, 7:30pm
-
Chris Mitchell's "Tequila Nights"
TicketsSat., Aug. 19, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!