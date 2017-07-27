menu


A$AP Mob Is Coming to Mesa

Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
By Ashley Naftule
The A$AP Mob announced a fall 2017 tour.
Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com
Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com
Dust off your Louis Vuitton backpack, rap fashionistas. The A$AP Mob is coming to Arizona.

Formed in 2006 in Harlem, A$AP Mob is an East Coast crew of rappers, producers, and fashion designers. Each member has the group's slogan Always Strive And Prosper as part of his name. While the dapper A$AP Rocky is the group's most famous member, other Mob members have made their mark over the last few years (especially A$AP Ferg, who's giving Rocky a run for his money as the best of the bunch).

A$AP Mob has released one group studio album, 2016's Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends. The second volume in the Cozy Tapes series is set to drop this year, which is why the whole Mob is hitting the road this fall.

A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Nast, and A$AP Ant are embarking on a 20-city tour. And they're bringing a few friends along for the ride: Playboi Carti, Key!, and Cozy Boys are also slated to appear when A$AP Mob hits Mesa on Saturday, October 21, at Mesa Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, July 28. They can purchased through the A$AP Mob website.

Ashley Naftule
Mesa Amphitheatre
263 N. Center St.
Mesa, AZ 85201

480-644-2560

www.mesaamp.com/Home.aspx

