A$AP Mob Is Coming to Mesa

The A$AP Mob announced a fall 2017 tour. Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com

Dust off your Louis Vuitton backpack, rap fashionistas. The A$AP Mob is coming to Arizona.

Formed in 2006 in Harlem, A$AP Mob is an East Coast crew of rappers, producers, and fashion designers. Each member has the group's slogan Always Strive And Prosper as part of his name. While the dapper A$AP Rocky is the group's most famous member, other Mob members have made their mark over the last few years (especially A$AP Ferg, who's giving Rocky a run for his money as the best of the bunch).

A$AP Mob has released one group studio album, 2016's Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends. The second volume in the Cozy Tapes series is set to drop this year, which is why the whole Mob is hitting the road this fall.