The Story Behind Banana Gun's New Album, Dance Monkey Down in Faux Town

Creating an album is difficult, and Banana Gun’s Kyle Parks does not look fondly back on recording the quintet’s last full-length album, Love Instinct. Her description of the effort makes it sound almost hellish.

“Our last album we did live,” Parks recalls. “I think that was because we were in a bad place in our lives. I felt like we trudged through it.”

By contrast, the saxophonist says laying down the 12 songs on the band’s newest release, Dance Monkey Down in Faux Town, felt like a “celebration.” Guitarist Kevin Loyd smiles and politely disagrees with Parks’ word choice — like an older brother remembering a different version of a funny childhood memory. They share a laugh and it’s clear these two share familial love and respect that’s come from seven years of playing together, alongside bassist Ross Troost, drummer Ian Breslin, and guitarist Nic Dehaan.