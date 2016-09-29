Best of Phoenix 2016: Bordertown

Emily Costello

As far as culture goes, Phoenix has the best of everything — be that music, art, food, dance, theater, whatever. And it wouldn't be the same without our proximity to our nation's southern border.

That's why it's time to honor Phoenix's inescapable Mexican influence with this year's Best of Phoenix theme, Bordertown.

We've spent the past year scouring the city for the best people, places, and things that Phoenix has to offer. We're proud to announce the 2016 Best of Phoenix.