menu

Best of Phoenix 2016: Bordertown


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Best of Phoenix 2016: Bordertown

Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By David Accomazzo
Best of Phoenix 2016: Bordertown
Emily Costello
A A

As far as culture goes, Phoenix has the best of everything — be that music, art, food, dance, theater, whatever. And it wouldn't be the same without our proximity to our nation's southern border.

That's why it's time to honor Phoenix's inescapable Mexican influence with this year's Best of Phoenix theme, Bordertown. 

We've spent the past year scouring the city for the best people, places, and things that Phoenix has to offer. We're proud to announce the 2016 Best of Phoenix.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >