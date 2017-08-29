13 Best Metal Bands in Metro Phoenix Right Now

The Arizona desert might not be the first place that comes to mind when you're looking for a vibrant and diverse arts scene. But the Southwest's creative spirit is world-class, particularly when it comes to heavy music.

We can’t forget the immense influence it’s had on rock artists for decades — from Scorpions’ “Arizona” to the Misfits’ “Teenagers from Mars” to Tool’s “Aenima” to Clutch’s “King of Arizona." The desert is where it’s at, and Phoenix in particular is teeming with life. We've had Soothsayer, Landmine Marathon, N17, Flotsam and Jetsam, Alice Cooper, Rob Halford, Sacred Reich, and the list goes on.

So we took a closer look at heavy metal acts currently active and involved in the local scene. And we narrowed that down to the best metal bands in the Valley right now.

It goes without saying that this list was difficult to choose, and a combination of things influenced our picks. The band’s sound and style, current touring or recording activity, professionalism, fan/social media outreach, branding, local influence, and collaboration were all factors. Here's a look at who was ahead of the pack.

The Industrial Heavy-Hitters: element A440

Imagine if Marilyn Manson, Stabbing Westward, and Orgy had, well, an orgy. The resulting spawn would be none other than element A440. With a stage show that never disappoints, this band is all about breaking out of the synth-metal box, pulling influences from electro pop, death metal, and hardcore, brushed over with vocals that sound like rusty razors scraping over silk. Head to one of their shows, and you’re bound to see writhing half-naked nuns, spinning suspended crosses, frontman Halo’s custom mechanical sculpture microphone, or one of the band members spewing (real) blood onto each other — or into the crowd. Oh, and you'll get a taste of their last album, 2013’s Whips, Knives, Candles, and Quills. In early 2017, element A440 was dual-signed to Monsterman Records (headed up by musician Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein) as well as Dave Ellefson’s EMP — the first collaboration for these two labels.

EXPAND Incite's lead vocalist is Max Cavalera's stepson. McKay Jaffe

The Double-Bass Deviants: Incite

Incite knows what it takes to climb up in the genre ranks. Lead vocalist Richie Cavalera is stepson to Max Cavalera (formerly of Sepultura and Nailbomb, currently of Soulfly and Cavalera Conspiracy). While the groove metal three-piece might get some industry tips from one of metal’s finest frontmen, Incite has developed an artistry and style all their own. Suckers for double bass should dive into the band's catalog headfirst. Start with 2016’s Oppression and make your way backward. Incite has earned “Album of the Week” from Revolver, charted Top 40 on the SiriusXM metal charts, released two EPs and four full-lengths, and shared the stage with bands like Dillinger Escape Plan, Crowbar, and 36 Crazyfists. Best part? Incite is only planning to up their touring game this coming year.

EXPAND Gatecreeper is all about refining the death metal genre. Hayley Rippy

The Death Metal Purists: Gatecreeper

In 2016, Gatecreeper officially got through the gatekeeper of a major player in metal record labels, Relapse Records. They toured, released a furious, energetic debut LP called Sonoran Depravation, and have been repping the desert scene (and the classic death metal formula) ever since. The record's been hailed as a “death metal masterwork” by Cvlt Nation, and “one of the best death metal records” to hear in 2016 by New Noise magazine. Gatecreeper is all about refining the death metal genre by combining tight execution with a heady balance of vocals and instrumentation. So far this year, Gatecreeper has been touring with Toxic Holocaust and Nails, and we can’t wait to see what they do next.

EXPAND Murkocet embody classic American heavy metal. Rob Cano Photography

The Up-and-Coming Pros: Murkocet

Since 2013, this band has quickly risen in the Arizona ranks as a strong representative of everything that is, and should be, classic American heavy metal. Murkocet takes pride in being professional, putting in the time, money, and effort to put on an amazing visual show, as well as touring rounds and a solid merchandise arsenal. With influences like Lamb of God and Slipknot, the quartet are all about the brutal grooves, new wave of American metal swing, and heavy breakdowns, with vocals reminiscent of Hatebreed’s heyday. By the end of 2017, Murkocet plans to release an EP for their second full-length album, and they have a tour set for 2018.

EXPAND Scattered Guts clearly love what they do. Scattered Guts

The Gutsy Life of the Party: Scattered Guts

This band’s claim to fame is that they formed during a smoke session on April 20, 2008. But stoner thrash act Scattered Guts are more than their backstory. The band has opened for the likes of Sepultura, Deicide, Death Angel, and Marduk, somehow aligning a charismatic, choreographed, and yet lax stage presence with heavy riffage, shredding, and driving drum work. The vocals paired with the low-register guitar riffs offers up great harmony, with a heavy swig of Cannibal Corpse-style aggression thrown in for good measure. One thing that truly sticks out about this band? How they interact with each other and the crowd — you can truly tell that these guys love what they do and are constantly injecting fun and humor into just about everything.

EXPAND Take Over And Destroy have been a local staple for years. Ryan Roberts

The Experimental Hybrid: Take Over and Destroy

A hybrid of rock ‘n’ roll and sludge/doom metal, Take Over And Destroy’s tagline is actually “an American rock 'n' roll band from the 1970s trapped inside a Scandinavian metal band from the 1990s.” This band has been a staple on the local scene for years, and offers a bit of everything there is to love about metal: ominous black metal tones, crunchy guitars and down-tuned riffs, slinking synths, soaring interludes of classic rock, sprinkles of punk and thrash, classic ‘70s rock, and several nods to old-school horror flick soundtracks. The instrumentals and vocals are always surprising yet effortlessly adapting, like transitioning between piercing screams and growls and to melodic, clean singing. This band is all about combining genres, and playing with the experimental. Recently off a Northwest touring run, you can expect to see them rocking it at some local venues.

EXPAND Ella Kaye will play the singles game. Jim Louvau

The Double-Edged Sword: Ella Kaye

For years, Ella Kaye has made it a point to stand out. Frontman Justin Chard always aims for the stars, despite a hefty number of past lineup changes. The death metal band intertwines a duo of melodic and guttural screaming vocals, soaring bridges, and influences ranging from djent and traditional hardcore to nu and extreme metal. The band’s 2015 five-track EP, which was rated Best Heavy Metal EP by The Akedemia, featured over 12 musicians (including musicians from bands like The Word Alive, Eyes Set to Kill, and From First to Last) to showcase homegrown talent.

The band's latest EP, No Nights, displays the growth of a now-solid lineup and some stellar-quality music videos. Currently, Ella Kaye is recording new music, but rather than another EP or album, they are releasing a series of singles, adapting to how people listen to streaming stations and playlists. Starting in August, every few months will see the release of a new song and accompanying video. Fans might be surprised with the new offerings, as the band is streamlining diversity and thinking outside the box, incorporating more melody in the music and vocals while still being heavy.

