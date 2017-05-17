How Bishop Briggs Took America by Storm — With a Little Help from The O.C.

EXPAND Bishop Briggs came to California via Japan via the U.K. Jabari Jacobs

British-born singer-songwriter Sarah Grace McLaughlin, better known as Bishop Briggs, attended Hong Kong International School for most of her adolescence. The performer, whose powerful set made waves at this year’s Coachella Music Festival, found that her fellow students’ obsession with American culture helped smooth the way for her eventual journey to Los Angeles. One television show in particular helped to acclimate her: the hit teen soap The O.C.

The woman whose soulful voice powered last summer’s gospel-inflected hit song “River” listened to the soundtracks that accompanied each season of the early-aughts drama. Much like The O.C.’s indie-music-obsessed character Seth Cohen, McLaughlin was brought up with a wide variety of musical influences. Her Scottish parents raised her on everything from Aretha Franklin and the Supremes to the driving rock of Led Zeppelin and The Beatles.

McLaughlin was 4 years old when she first took the stage. Along with her family, she had moved to Japan, where it is a rite of passage for Western visitors to sing at a karaoke bar. Her father would go in and belt out Frank Sinatra, while McLaughlin would often take on “The Greatest Love of All,” by Whitney Houston. McLaughlin also had a short stint performing in a children’s gospel choir, which helped inform her sound.

“[Choir is] where I was inspired by the vulnerability of the lyrics and the rawness of the vocals,” she says by phone, Scottish accent still firmly in place.