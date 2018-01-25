Blind Dragon Karaoke Lounge Opens in Scottsdale on Friday

When most folks think of karaoke, it likely conjures up images of singing sessions taking place in dingy dives or neighborhood bars.

And they’d more or less be right, since the popular nightlife activitity typically takes place in such low-key digs.

Starting this weekend, however, a new Scottsdale spot will attempt to counteract that particular perception.

Blind Dragon, an Asian-themed upscale karaoke lounge and nightlife joint, will open on Friday, January 26, and will offer the chance to sing in a far more stylish setting.

Located in the Indian Plaza property that formerly was home to nightclubs like Blur and Smashboxx, Blind Dragon will include six "sing or die" private karaoke rooms that can host anywhere from eight to 40 people. Each room will feature a themed design, TV screens, and an audio system boasting more than 25,000 songs.

Karaoke rooms aren’t an unfamiliar concept in Scottsdale (Geisha A Go-Go has a few of ‘em, for instance), and they will be the focus of Blind Dragon.

The 8,500-square-foot establishment also will boast an enormous wall mural by local artist Randall Hedden that will cover the entire length of the main bar, décor designed around urban storage containers, and a number of posh booths. A menu of colorful specialty cocktails and “Asian-inspired bites” will also be offered and DJs will spin vintage tunes on weekend nights.

Blind Dragon is co-owned by L.A.-based restaurant/nightlife companies h.wood Group and Innovative Dining Group and will be operated by Valley’s Hotel & Hospitality Group (which owns such local spots as Bespoke Inn, Arcadia Tavern, and Coach’s Corner).

Blind Dragon also has locations in West Hollywood, California, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Scottsdale’s version will be open Thursday through Saturday each week. Reservations are recommended by its proprietors. Call 480-907-5738 for more info.

