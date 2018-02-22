Say Hello to Bloody Basin, Josue Rodriguez's New Project

Seeing live music can be exciting, but go to enough shows and the thrill of it all wears off. Musician and Casa Butthole Record Collective founder Josué Rodríguez knows that feeling all too well.

“Nothing is more boring to me than six bands in a row,” Rodríguez says. "Even if they’re all rad bands, by the end you’re gonna be tired of standing there listening to your friends blow out your ears with song after song of the same genre.”

Because of that frustration with predictable booking, Rodríguez has decided to switch things up with Bloody Basin, the banner under which he and some close collaborators are producing a new series of live events.