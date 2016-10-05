menu

Bon Jovi Announces Phoenix Concert Date in March

Bombino’s Saharan Roots Inspire a Different Kid of Desert Rock


Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at 11:51 a.m.
By David Accomazzo
If chains of love got a hold on you, then you're in luck. 

Bon Jovi will come to Phoenix for the This House Is Not For Sale tour on Saturday, March 4. The band will come play a concert at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The tour is in support of the band's forthcoming album, This House Is Not For Sale, which comes out on November 4. Fans who buy tickets to the concert will receive a physical copy of the album. 

Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 15.

Here are the dates for the full tour:

Wednesday, February 8, 2017: Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Friday, February 10, 2017: Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena
Sunday, February 12, 2017: Sunrise, FL, BB&T Center
Tuesday, February 14, 2017: Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
Thursday, February 16, 2017: Birmingham, AL, BJCC
Saturday, February 18, 2017: Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
Sunday, February 19, 2017: St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center
Tuesday, February 21, 2017: Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Center
Thursday, February 23, 2017: Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
Saturday, February 25, 2017: Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
Tuesday, February 28, 2017: Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
Wednesday, March 1, 2017: San Jose, CA, SAP Center
Saturday, March 4, 2017: Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sunday, March 5, 2017: San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena
Wednesday, March 8, 2017: Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
Tuesday, March 14, 2017: Denver, CO, Pepsi Center
Thursday, March 16, 2017: Memphis, TN, FedExForum
Saturday, March 18, 2017: Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
Sunday, March 19, 2017: Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena
Wednesday, March 22, 2017: Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

