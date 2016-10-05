Bon Jovi Announces Phoenix Concert Date in March
|
Bon Jovi on stage at the former Jobing.com Arena, now Gila River Arena, in 2013.
Luke Holwerda
If chains of love got a hold on you, then you're in luck.
Bon Jovi will come to Phoenix for the This House Is Not For Sale tour on Saturday, March 4. The band will come play a concert at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
The tour is in support of the band's forthcoming album, This House Is Not For Sale, which comes out on November 4. Fans who buy tickets to the concert will receive a physical copy of the album.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 15.
Upcoming Events
-
Blasphemous Rumours
TicketsFri., Oct. 7, 7:30pm
-
Tears for Fears
TicketsFri., Oct. 7, 8:00pm
-
Cyndi Lauper
TicketsFri., Oct. 7, 8:00pm
-
Palisades
TicketsSat., Oct. 8, 6:00pm
-
Montana of 300
TicketsSat., Oct. 8, 7:30pm
Here are the dates for the full tour:
Wednesday, February 8, 2017: Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Friday, February 10, 2017: Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena
Sunday, February 12, 2017: Sunrise, FL, BB&T Center
Tuesday, February 14, 2017: Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
Thursday, February 16, 2017: Birmingham, AL, BJCC
Saturday, February 18, 2017: Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
Sunday, February 19, 2017: St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center
Tuesday, February 21, 2017: Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Center
Thursday, February 23, 2017: Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
Saturday, February 25, 2017: Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
Tuesday, February 28, 2017: Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
Wednesday, March 1, 2017: San Jose, CA, SAP Center
Saturday, March 4, 2017: Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sunday, March 5, 2017: San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena
Wednesday, March 8, 2017: Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
Tuesday, March 14, 2017: Denver, CO, Pepsi Center
Thursday, March 16, 2017: Memphis, TN, FedExForum
Saturday, March 18, 2017: Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
Sunday, March 19, 2017: Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena
Wednesday, March 22, 2017: Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Location
201 E. Jefferson St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Mumford & Sons
TicketsWed., Oct. 5, 7:30pm
-
Miike Snow
TicketsWed., Oct. 5, 8:00pm
-
Florida Georgia Line
TicketsFri., Oct. 7, 7:00pm
-
"Press Start"
TicketsWed., Oct. 5, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!