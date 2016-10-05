Bon Jovi Announces Phoenix Concert Date in March

Bon Jovi on stage at the former Jobing.com Arena, now Gila River Arena, in 2013. Luke Holwerda

If chains of love got a hold on you, then you're in luck.

Bon Jovi will come to Phoenix for the This House Is Not For Sale tour on Saturday, March 4. The band will come play a concert at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The tour is in support of the band's forthcoming album, This House Is Not For Sale, which comes out on November 4. Fans who buy tickets to the concert will receive a physical copy of the album.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 15.

Here are the dates for the full tour:

Wednesday, February 8, 2017: Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Friday, February 10, 2017: Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena

Sunday, February 12, 2017: Sunrise, FL, BB&T Center

Tuesday, February 14, 2017: Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

Thursday, February 16, 2017: Birmingham, AL, BJCC

Saturday, February 18, 2017: Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

Sunday, February 19, 2017: St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center

Tuesday, February 21, 2017: Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Center

Thursday, February 23, 2017: Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

Saturday, February 25, 2017: Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, February 28, 2017: Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

Wednesday, March 1, 2017: San Jose, CA, SAP Center

Saturday, March 4, 2017: Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sunday, March 5, 2017: San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

Wednesday, March 8, 2017: Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

Tuesday, March 14, 2017: Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

Thursday, March 16, 2017: Memphis, TN, FedExForum

Saturday, March 18, 2017: Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

Sunday, March 19, 2017: Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

Wednesday, March 22, 2017: Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

