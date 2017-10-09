Here's Everything You Need to Know About BOO! Arizona 2017

As it turns out, ghouls and ghosts won’t be the only thing going bump in the night this October.

Case in point: Bass-heavy beats, cacophonous grinds, and other ominously intense electronic sounds will fill the air this weekend over at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler, during the latest edition of BOO! Arizona.

The Halloween-themed electronic dance music festival, which made its debut last fall, is back for another round.

This year's version of the event, which takes place on Saturday, October 14, will feature the same sort of vibe as last year, including tons of costumed characters in attendance and electronic dance music treats aplenty.

Anyone who digs dubstep, trap music, or electro sounds is likely to dig the event, especially when it comes to the lineup. BOO! Arizona 2017 will include sets by wub-wub fiends like 12th Planet and Crizzly, as well as party instigators like Bonnie x Clyde, Bro Safari, KSHMR, Laidback Luke, Monxx, Valentino Khan, and Zomboy.

And, as you might’ve guessed given the event's Halloween bent, costumes are very much encouraged.

Here's a look at what else you'll encounter at BOO! Arizona this weekend.

Costumed attendees of last year's BOO! Arizona. Benjamin Leatherman

When & Where: BOO! Arizona takes place on Saturday, October 14, at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the festival goes until 2:30 a.m.

Prices: General admission to BOO! is $59. Meanwhile, VIP tickets (which include express entry, a souvenier lanyard and badge, a private viewing area, and a variety of sweet treats) are $85.

Two things to keep in mind: An ID is absolutely required to pick up your ticket or enter the event (no exceptions), and there's no re-entry.

Age Limits: It's 18 and over to attend, 21 and over to drink.

Weather: Bring a hoodie along since it will be 80ish degrees when the festival kicks off before plunging to the low 60s by the time things wrap up at 2:30 a.m.

EXPAND Dubstep pioneer 12th Planet. Courtesy of Paradigm Talent Agency

Lineup: EDM artists and DJ that scheduled to perform at the event include 12th Planet, Crizzly, Bonnie x Clyde, Bro Safari, KSHMR, Laidback Luke, Monxx, Valentino Khan, and Zomboy.

Getting There: If you’re driving, take Interstate 10 West to Exit 162 (Wild Horse Pass Boulevard/Sundust Road), hang a right at the light, and follow the posted signs directing you to the parking lot.

Parking: It will cost you $10 to park your ride. You can either fork over the cash in person or prepay online prior to the event.

Food and Drink: You can get both at BOO! Arizona. Multiple bars (including those in the VIP area) will dispense libations of the beer, wine, and spirituous variety. Meanwhile, concession stands and food trucks will dishing out eats of the fast-casual variety, including burgers, fries, sammies, pizza, and other options.

What to Bring: A good attitude, for starters, as well as your ID, some cash, sunglasses and hats, small bottles of sunscreen, and a small fanny pack or bag to hold it all. Lighters are okay, as are sealed packs of cigarettes. Ditto for sealed tampons, gum, and ChapStick. Oh, and be sure to wear a costume.

What Not to Bring: Forget about bringing weapons, wallet chains, fireworks, pets, JNCO jeans, large bags, chairs, hand grenades, or anything else that’s disruptive, destructive, or dangerous as well. Ditching your crappy or creeper attitude will also help, too, bro.

