Here's the 2017 BOO! Arizona EDM Festival Lineup

EXPAND Costumed attendees of last year's BOO! Arizona festival. Benjamin Leatherman

Believe it or not, a lot of people have already started planning for this year’s Halloween.

Yeah, yeah ... we know it's still like a jazillion degrees outside right now. But the scary season really isn’t that far off. As a result, folks are in the midst of firming up details for all manner of Halloween events.

That includes the staff of local electronic dance music promoter Relentless Beats, which has announced the lineup for this year’s BOO! Arizona festival on Saturday, October 14.