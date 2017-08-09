menu

Here's the 2017 BOO! Arizona EDM Festival Lineup

Warped Your Fest Is Back with a Stacked Local Lineup


Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Benjamin Leatherman
Costumed attendees of last year's BOO! Arizona festival.EXPAND
Costumed attendees of last year's BOO! Arizona festival.
Benjamin Leatherman
Believe it or not, a lot of people have already started planning for this year’s Halloween.

Yeah, yeah ... we know it's still like a jazillion degrees outside right now. But the scary season really isn’t that far off. As a result, folks are in the midst of firming up details for all manner of Halloween events.

That includes the staff of local electronic dance music promoter Relentless Beats, which has announced the lineup for this year’s BOO! Arizona festival on Saturday, October 14.

The Halloween-themed EDM event made its debut last fall and saw thousands of costumed revelers and party monsters going wild within the Rawhide Event Center. Meanwhile, prominent DJs and dance music artists performed on a stage decorated with an enormous and ominous-looking skull.

You can expect much the same (including all the decorations and costumes) at this year’s BOO!, which will also be happening at Rawhide.

The festival will be headlined by a back-to-back set between dubstep pioneer 12th Planet and “crunkstep” king Crizzly.

Other DJs and artists on the BOO! Arizona 2017 lineup include Laidback Luke, Bonnie x Clyde, Bro Safari, KSHMR, Monxx, Valentino Khan, and the appropriately named Zomboy.

Tickets for this year’s BOO! Arizona will go on sale to the public on Thursday at noon. As is the norm for a Relentless Beats-related festival, there will be both general admission and VIP packages available.

Benjamin Leatherman
Benjamin is the clubs editor at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

Rawhide Event Center
5700 W. N. Loop Rd.
Chandler, AZ 85048

480-502-5600

www.rawhide.com

