Here's the 2017 BOO! Arizona EDM Festival Lineup
|
Costumed attendees of last year's BOO! Arizona festival.
Benjamin Leatherman
Believe it or not, a lot of people have already started planning for this year’s Halloween.
Yeah, yeah ... we know it's still like
That includes the staff of local electronic dance music promoter Relentless Beats, which has announced the lineup for this year’s BOO! Arizona festival on Saturday, October 14.
The Halloween-themed EDM event made its debut last fall and saw thousands of costumed revelers and party monsters going wild within the Rawhide Event Center. Meanwhile, prominent DJs and dance music artists performed on a stage decorated with an enormous and ominous-looking skull.
You can expect much the same (including all the decorations and costumes) at this year’s BOO!, which will also be happening at Rawhide.
The festival will be headlined by a back-to-back set between dubstep pioneer 12th Planet and “
Other DJs and artists on the BOO! Arizona 2017 lineup include Laidback Luke, Bonnie x Clyde, Bro Safari, KSHMR, Monxx, Valentino Khan, and the appropriately named Zomboy.
Tickets for this year’s BOO! Arizona will go on sale to the public on Thursday at noon. As is the norm for a Relentless Beats-related festival, there will be both general admission and VIP packages available.
Related Event
-
Sat., Oct. 14, 5:00pmBOO! Arizona 2017
Rawhide Event Center, Chandler, AZ
Related Location
5700 W. N. Loop Rd.
Chandler, AZ 85048
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Phoenix, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Ricardo Arjona
TicketsFri., Sep. 8, 8:00pm
-
Death Cab for Cutie
TicketsFri., Sep. 8, 8:00pm
-
Illenium
TicketsSat., Sep. 9, 8:00pm
-
Berlin
TicketsFri., Aug. 25, 7:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!