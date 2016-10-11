Brian Wilson Will Play Pet Sounds — Again — at Celebrity Theatre in 2017

EXPAND Brian Wilson will arrive in Phoenix as a solo act. Melissa Fossum

After selling out the 2,650-capacity Celebrity Theatre in August, Brian Wilson will return to the venue once more on May 22, 2017, the singer announced today.

Wilson has been touring the country for the 50th anniversary of the iconic Beach Boys album Pet Sounds, hailed critically as one of the most important albums of all time. Due to popular demand, he has added another 37 dates to the tour.

Ticket presales start today, and public ticket sales begin tomorrow. More information is available at www.brianwilson.com.

Here's what our writer Mitchell Hillman had to say the last time the tour came through town:

One of the great things about the Beach Boys and Brian Wilson is the California mythology they created. The songs became a musical fantasyland where the troubled times that surrounded the music's creation didn't seem to exist. This evening was right in line with that sentiment. When Wilson sings something so pure and innocent as "the bad guys know us and they leave us alone," it brings you into that childlike enchanted fantasy.

Read the full review of Brian Wilson's Pet Sounds anniversary concert at Celebrity Theatre here.

