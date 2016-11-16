Bruno Mars Is Coming to Phoenix in 2017

We're not even at Thanksgiving this year, but we're already hearing about concerts booked for November 2017.

For example: Bruno Mars has announced that he'll play a concert at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Sunday, November 5, 2017.

Mars is a multi-platinum-selling recording artist with many ubiquitous hits, the most popular perhaps being the Mark Ronson-produced "Uptown Funk." He's also the voice behind "Grenade," "Just The Way You Are," "The Lazy Song," and the recent "24K Gold." Oh yeah, and he's performed at the Super Bowl twice. With a showmanship that's part Michael Jackson and part Prince and a sound that mines the best of '70s funk, Mars is a magnetic performer.

Tickets for The 24K Magic World Tour go on sale on Monday, November 21, at Livenation.com, Ticketmaster, and the TSR Arena Box Office.