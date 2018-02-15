Bully and the Art of Losing

If the title of Bully’s latest record, Losing, doesn’t say enough, then the album art definitely does.

A black-and-white photograph depicts the Nashville-based rock band’s frontwoman, Alicia Bognanno, hidden under a bedsheet, hair sprawled across her downturned face and knees tucked against her chest. For anyone who’s ever had to let go of a partner or best friend, who’s returned home after time away to find it changed completely, or who’s watched the news in a state of despair, Bognanno’s picture is totally relatable.

Released in October 2017, Losing captures the angst and resignation of watching the world shift, not always for the better.