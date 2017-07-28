menu

The Camby Wants You to Shred Where You Sleep

The Camby Wants You to Shred Where You Sleep

Friday, July 28, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Ashley Harris
Phoenix luxury hotel The Camby now features turntables in the lobby and guitars to check out during your stay.
Courtesy of The Camby
Biltmore-area hotel The Camby is turning the amenities up to 11 with two new musical offerings as part of a new feature called Check In, Jam Out.

At no extra cost, guests can now check out one of two signature Gretsch guitars to noodle around with in their rooms. The Brooklyn-based company has been producing guitars since the late 1800s, and they're used by artists like Brian Setzer, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, and Lady Gaga.

In addition, The Camby lobby is now outfitted with Crosby turntables and a handpicked selection of vinyl from the tastemakers at Zia Records, featuring a variety of genres like rock, hip-hop, and jazz. Special attention was also given to albums with local ties, such as The Beach Boys' Pet Sounds, which features a Phoenix native, the late Al Casey.

Each turntable includes a set of LSTN headphones, a Los Angeles-based company that partners with Starkey Hearing Foundation to provide hearing aids across the world with every pair sold.

Guest rooms range from around $100 to $300, depending on the season. (Pro tip: Rates are super-cheap right now because summer.)

Ashley Harris
Ashley is a longtime professional fangirl. You can usually find her out at concerts, movies, and live theatre, or glued to the latest Netflix revival.

