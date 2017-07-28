The Camby Wants You to Shred Where You Sleep

Phoenix luxury hotel The Camby now features turntables in the lobby and guitars to check out during your stay. Courtesy of The Camby

Biltmore-area hotel The Camby is turning the amenities up to 11 with two new musical offerings as part of a new feature called Check In, Jam Out.

At no extra cost, guests can now check out one of two signature Gretsch guitars to noodle around with in their rooms. The Brooklyn-based company has been producing guitars since the late 1800s, and they're used by artists like Brian Setzer, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, and Lady Gaga.