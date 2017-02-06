Centerfolds Cabaret Closes Down After Its Liquor License is Suspended Following Deadly Altercation
|
Centerfolds Cabaret in north Phoenix.
Benjamin Leatherman
The lights are on at Centerfolds Cabaret, but nobody’s home at the north Phoenix strip joint. At least, not since its owners shut things down last week after the club’s liquor license was yanked due to a deadly altercation between a bouncer and a patron.
Centerfolds has been closed since January 30, the day the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control indefinitely suspended the cabaret’s license. The move was in response to the arrests of two employees connected with the recent beating death of local off-duty firefighter Luke Jones outside of the club.
And according to the Phoenix Police Department, some heinous activity was involved with the deadly incident, including one Centerfolds employee allegedly trying to cover things up.
Jones, 37, was at Centerfolds on January 21 when he was allegedly pushed to the ground and beaten by doorman Brandon Adams in the parking lot outside the club. Police officials state that Jones, an employee of the Daisy Mountain Fire Department, had his left arm in a brace and was unable to defend himself. He was later transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Adams was arrested on second-degree murder charges and is currently awaiting trial.
No information regarding what caused the fight has been released as of this writing.
|
A security camera outside of Centerfolds Cabaret.
Benjamin Leatherman
Upcoming Events
-
Johnny Rivers
TicketsSat., Feb. 11, 8:00pm
- California Guitar Trio & Montreal Guitar Trio
- Valentine's Super Love Jam
- Masters of Puppets
-
War
TicketsSat., Feb. 18, 7:30pm
Centerfolds manager Timothy John Piegari was also
According to liquor department spokesperson Jeffery Trillo, the club’s license was suspended due to Centerfolds employees failing to protect the safety of its customers and properly report the incident to law enforcement, as well as the fact that a “serious act of violence” happened at the establishment.
A hearing on the matter is scheduled for early March and will determine if the suspension will continue, fines will be levied, or the club’s license will be revoked.
Centerfolds Cabaret proprietors chose to close down the place for the foreseeable future as a result of the license suspension, New Times has learned.
Several Centerfolds employees have stated that the club closed down on January 30 with no immediate plans on reopening. New Times also spoke with Timothy Warbington, a managing member of West Coast Sports (the parent company of Centerfolds), who confirmed the
Related Location
2031 W. Peoria Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85029
www.myspace.com/centerfoldscabaret
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Ralna English
TicketsWed., Feb. 8, 7:30pm
-
Alesana
TicketsFri., Feb. 10, 6:00pm
-
Gino Vannelli
TicketsFri., Feb. 10, 8:00pm
-
"Baby Boomer Baby"
TicketsThu., Feb. 9, 2:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!