Centerfolds Cabaret Closes Down After Its Liquor License is Suspended Following Deadly Altercation

EXPAND Centerfolds Cabaret in north Phoenix. Benjamin Leatherman

The lights are on at Centerfolds Cabaret, but nobody’s home at the north Phoenix strip joint. At least, not since its owners shut things down last week after the club’s liquor license was yanked due to a deadly altercation between a bouncer and a patron.

Centerfolds has been closed since January 30, the day the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control indefinitely suspended the cabaret’s license. The move was in response to the arrests of two employees connected with the recent beating death of local off-duty firefighter Luke Jones outside of the club.

And according to the Phoenix Police Department, some heinous activity was involved with the deadly incident, including one Centerfolds employee allegedly trying to cover things up.

Jones, 37, was at Centerfolds on January 21 when he was allegedly pushed to the ground and beaten by doorman Brandon Adams in the parking lot outside the club. Police officials state that Jones, an employee of the Daisy Mountain Fire Department, had his left arm in a brace and was unable to defend himself. He was later transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Adams was arrested on second-degree murder charges and is currently awaiting trial.

No information regarding what caused the fight has been released as of this writing.

EXPAND A security camera outside of Centerfolds Cabaret. Benjamin Leatherman

Centerfolds manager Timothy John Piegari was also charged of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution after he allegedly disconnected security cameras following the altercation and later told the cops that the devices weren’t working. Phoenix Police officials reportedly discovered his lie after examining the devices.

According to liquor department spokesperson Jeffery Trillo, the club’s license was suspended due to Centerfolds employees failing to protect the safety of its customers and properly report the incident to law enforcement, as well as the fact that a “serious act of violence” happened at the establishment.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for early March and will determine if the suspension will continue, fines will be levied, or the club’s license will be revoked.

Centerfolds Cabaret proprietors chose to close down the place for the foreseeable future as a result of the license suspension, New Times has learned.