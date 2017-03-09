menu

Chainsmokers, Macklemore, and Aerosmith to Play March Madness Music Festival at Hance Park

Red Hot Chili Peppers Cancel Glendale Concert, Reschedule for October


Chainsmokers, Macklemore, and Aerosmith to Play March Madness Music Festival at Hance Park

Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 9:33 a.m.
By David Accomazzo
Aerosmith will play in Phoenix at the end of March.
Aerosmith will play in Phoenix at the end of March.
Jim Louvau
There will be a little bit of everything at the Final Four Music Festival.

Final Four organizers announced on Instagram that EDM superstars the Chainsmokers are scheduled to take the stage at Hance Park on Saturday, April 1. Aerosmith and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis are slated to play the same park on Sunday, April 2.

Both concerts will be free.

There's another concert, the AT&T Block Party, planned for Friday, March 31. No word yet on who will be playing that night. Last year's block party featured Flo Rida, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

While you're at it, check out our own local music version of an NCAA bracket, Phoenix Music Madness, and vote for your favorite bands.

(P.S.: Aerosmith puts on a great live show, by the way.)

David Accomazzo
David is a music wrangler, award-winning reporter, critic, and editor with more than a decade in the business.
