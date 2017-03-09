Chainsmokers, Macklemore, and Aerosmith to Play March Madness Music Festival at Hance Park
|
Aerosmith will play in Phoenix at the end of March.
Jim Louvau
There will be a little bit of everything at the Final Four Music Festival.
Final Four organizers announced on Instagram that EDM superstars the Chainsmokers are scheduled to take the stage at Hance Park on Saturday, April 1. Aerosmith and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis are slated to play the same park on Sunday, April 2.
Both concerts will be free.
There's another concert, the AT&T Block Party, planned for Friday, March 31. No word yet on who will be playing that night. Last year's block party featured Flo Rida, Kendrick Lamar, and more.
While you're at it, check out our own local music version of
(P.S.: Aerosmith puts on a great live show, by the way.)
