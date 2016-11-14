menu

Chance The Rapper Gave a Hip-Hop Sermon at Mesa Amphitheatre

Death Grips Lit Up a Dark Election Night with an Illuminating Performance


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Chance The Rapper Gave a Hip-Hop Sermon at Mesa Amphitheatre

Monday, November 14, 2016 at 7:57 a.m.
By Jaron Ikner
Chance the RapperEXPAND
Chance the Rapper
Matthew Tucciarone
A A

Chance the Rapper is a unique voice in hip-hop.

At the young age of 23, Chance the Rapper's talent is really only surpassed by his likability, as the Chicago-based artist often promotes positivity and spirituality. The rapper has been working hard this year. He released Coloring Book earlier this year to near-unanimous critical acclaim, and his Magnificent Coloring Book Tour had him spreading his gospel-infused music across the globe. He has visited nearly everywhere except Phoenix, it seems. After two canceled performances, Chance finally brought his traveling urban sermon to the Mesa Amphitheater Friday night to close out the tour.

Accompanied by his band, The Social Experiment, Chance hit the ground running with his hit single "Angels (feat. Saba)." Chance hypnotized the sold-out crowd, bringing energetic dance moves as he ran, jump, and slid back and forth across the stage. Drawings of angels, crosses, and Chance’s “3” logo flashed on a giant screen in the background as he sang and rapped to the crowd.

Related Stories

Chance’s vocals rang like a preacher as he spoke to the sold-out audience. In fact, the entire event sort of felt like a modern day, hip-hop-infused sermon, as Chance would touch on themes of love and faith. Songs from his new effort, Coloring Book, certainly lent to that vibe, as tunes like “Blessings” feel like they could have been created in your local Baptist church. This vibe only strengthened when Chance performed his verse from “Ultralight Beam,” the opening song from Kanye West’s most recent album, The Life of Pablo. The entire experience felt like a hip-hop megachurch, like every other megachurch but with a much more liberal use of the N-word. The packed house opened their arms to the uplifting melodies as Chance made sure to have them sing along at any given opportunity. Chance’s cool and personable demeanor made it that much easier for the people of Mesa Amphitheatre to absorb his heartfelt lyrics.

Older songs, like “Cocoa Butter Kisses” and “Favorite Song” from his previous effort, Acid Rap, satisfied longtime followers of Chance, while newer songs like “Mixtape” and “No Problems” excited the fans that are just coming around to Chance’s sound. Chance took the time out to showcase the members of The Social Experiment, as Peter Cottontail jammed on the keyboard, and Nico Lang (formerly known as Donnie Trumpet) belted out his signature soulful refrains on the trumpet. Chance closed out the night by playing the piano himself for a rendition of “Same Drugs,” capping off the song with a shower of confetti.

Critic's Notebook

Last Friday Night: Chance The Rapper at Mesa Amphitheatre

Overheard: “I didn’t know he could play the piano!”

Upcoming Events

Crowd: The majority of the crowd was white and under the age of 23.

Random Notebook Dump: The amount of white people singing out the N-word is kind of alarming.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Mesa Amphitheatre
More Info
More Info

263 N. Center St.
Mesa, AZ 85201

480-644-2560

www.mesaamp.com/Home.aspx

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >