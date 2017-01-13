Check Out The Viva PHX 2017 Lineup

Stateside Presents has announced the first wave of bands that will play Viva PHX, which will take place at 18 venues around Downtown Phoenix on Saturday, March 11.
Viva PHX is one of the most exciting musical events in the year. Bands from all over the country pack into Phoenix to create a South By Southwest-type feel, as music streams out seemingly every door downtown. This year's festival promises to be bigger than ever, as 75 bands will play at 18 venues during the event.
Mash-up expert Girl Talk and just-reunited emo cult
Two old school rappers will also join the bill: Mr. Shake Ya Ass himself, Mystikal, and the inimitable Warren G. 19-year-old Florida rapper
The lineup has some gems among the 59 bands announced so far. For instance, there's Uffie, the Franco-American singer you might recognize from the Justice song "TThhEe PPaARRtTYY." Then
Venues that will be a part of the event include Comerica Theatre, Crescent Ballroom, Valley Bar, Last Exit Live, Orpheum Theatre and Monarch Theatre, along with the Cityscape and outdoor stages at Second Avenue and Punk Rock Alley. Non-traditional spaces that will host music include the Phoenix Masonic Temple and its underground “Boiler Room,” the Goldwater Room at Renaissance Phoenix Downtown, Grace Chapel, and a loading dock.
Tickets for Viva PHX are on sale for $25, and a limited number of $45 fast pass tickets (which will allow you to skip lines outside at-capacity venues) are available. You can buy the tickets at VivaPHX.com and Ticketfly.com, and they can also be purchased in person at the Downtown Phoenix Inc. office and Stinkweeds.
Viva PHX is a production of Stateside Presents and New Times.

Check out the full lineup below:
Girl Talk
American Football
Mystikal
The Drums
Warren G
Temples
Sharam
Reverend Horton Heat
Uffie
Youngr
Joyce Manor
X
The Mowgli’s
Invisibl Skratch Piklz (DJ Qbert, D-Styles, Shortkut)
Fucked Up
Yacht
Blackalicious
The Menzingers
Tone Loc
Peanut Butter Wolf
Health
The Japanese House
Deap Vally
Quinn XCII
Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra
Bash & Pop
Chicano Batman
Jeff Rosenstock
The Hood Internet
Night Beats
LVL UP
Playboy Manbaby
Chastity Belt
Mothers
Rozwell Kid
Summer Cannibals
VanLadyLove
The Soft White Sixties
Bogan Via
Katelyn Tarver
Froth
Big Thief
Alex Wiley
Hunny
Death Valley Girls
Corey Harper
Pure Bathing Culture
Injury Reserve
Tennis System
Jay Som
Palm
Thee Commons
JJUUJJUU
Steep Ravine
The Gentle Hits
The Shacks
Sad Girl
