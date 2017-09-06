menu


Cher Has Six Words of Advice for Arizona Woman

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Becky Bartkowski
Cher had some choice words for Chandler's Brenda Webb.EXPAND
Cher had some choice words for Chandler's Brenda Webb.
Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com
Cher is not one to fuck with, as Chandler, Arizona, resident Brenda Webb learned on Tuesday, September 5.

The Goddess of Pop regularly uses the social media platform to share her political views on climate change, President Donald Trump, and international policy. Unsurprisingly, she had a few messages for her followers after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Trump administration's plans to kill the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA.

Cher took to Twitter to declare that she and others in her industry would step up and offer sanctuary to Dreamers, or those who were brought to the United States as children without documentation.

"Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them!! I'm Ready 2 Do This & [prayer hands emoji] Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME!! SANCTUARY," she wrote.

As of this writing, more than 1,300 replies have been written to that tweet. That includes one from Webb, who has nearly 1,100 followers and is described in her bio as a single mom and Disney lover. Webb's profile also notes that politics annoy her.

Seems like she has that in common with the nearly 28,000 Arizona Dreamers affected by this policy's dissolution.

From that account, which has since been made private, Webb shared her thoughts.

She responded with incredulity, writing: "Sure you will Cher.. I'll believe it when I see it!"

Cher had six quick and unpunctuated words of advice that are surely coming to a novelty T-shirt near you:

"Then keep your eyes open bitch."

Webb has not responded to Phoenix New Times' request for comment. We can only assume she's busy hunting down a pair of Clockwork Orange-style eye specula.

Becky Bartkowski
Becky Bartkowski is an award-winning journalist and the arts and music editor at New Times, where she writes about art, fashion, and pop culture.

