Cher Has Six Words of Advice for Arizona Woman

Cher had some choice words for Chandler's Brenda Webb.

Cher is not one to fuck with, as Chandler, Arizona, resident Brenda Webb learned on Tuesday, September 5.

The Goddess of Pop regularly uses the social media platform to share her political views on climate change, President Donald Trump, and international policy. Unsurprisingly, she had a few messages for her followers after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Trump administration's plans to kill the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA.

Cher took to Twitter to declare that she and others in her industry would step up and offer sanctuary to Dreamers, or those who were brought to the United States as children without documentation.