Soundgarden and Audioslave Frontman Chris Cornell Dead at 52

Chris Cornell died Wednesday night. Courtesy of Press Here

Chris Cornell, Soundgarden and Audioslave lead singer, has died, according to reports from the Associated Press. He was 52.

Cornell died the night of May 17 following a Soundgarden concert in Detroit. His representative Brian Bumbery describes it as "sudden and unexpected." Police are reportedly investigating it as a possible suicide.

The Seattle-born rocker was a key player in the early 1990s grunge scene, alongside Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Alice in Chains. Soundgarden were the first grunge act to sign with a major, and they went on to win Grammy Awards for hit singles "Spoonman" and "Black Hole Sun."